Escalade Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

Net sales for the first quarter of 2018 were $32.1 million compared to net sales of $31.9 million for the same quarter in 2017, an increase of $0.3 million or 0.9%.

Gross margin ratio for the first quarter of 2018 increased to 28.0%, compared to 26.0% for the same period in the prior year. Gross profit for the first quarter of 2018 was $9.0 million compared to gross profit of $8.3 million for the same quarter in 2017, an increase of $0.7 million or 8.5%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) were $7.0 million for the quarter compared to $5.9 million for the same period in the prior year, an increase of $1.1 million or 17.2%. SG&A, as a percent of sales, for the first quarter of 2018 increased to 21.6% from 18.6% reported for the same period prior year.

Operating income for the first quarter of 2018 was $1.7 million compared to operating income of $2.0 million for the same period in the prior year, a decrease of $0.3 million or 14.1%.

Net income for the first quarter of 2018 was $1.2 million, or $0.084 diluted earnings per share compared to net income of $1.4 million, or $0.097 diluted earnings per share for the same quarter in 2017.

The Company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share to be paid to all shareholders of record on June 7, 2018 and disbursed on June 14, 2018.

Escalade is a leading manufacturer and marketer of sporting goods products sold worldwide. To obtain more information on the Company and its products, visit our website at: www.EscaladeInc.com or contact Patrick Griffin, Vice President of Corporate Development & Investor Relations at 812/467-4449.

ABOUT ESCALADE SPORTS

Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Escalade Sports is a global manufacturer and distributor of sports and outdoor recreational equipment. Leaders in their respective categories, Escalade Sports' brands include Bear® Archery and Trophy Ridge® archery accessories; STIGA® and Ping-Pong® table tennis, Accudart® and Unicorn® darting, Onix® pickleball equipment; Triumph Sports™ indoor and outdoor games, Goalrilla™ and Goalsetter® residential in-ground basketball systems, Goaliath® and Silverback® residential in-ground and portable basketball goals; the STEP® fitness products, Lifeline® personal fitness, Woodplay® premium playsets, Vuly™ Trampolines and Cue&Case® specialty billiard accessories. Escalade Sports' products are available at sporting goods dealers and independent retailers nationwide. For more information on Escalade Sports, its brands, instruction manuals, retailers, warranty, replacement parts or customer service, please call 1-888-784-4288 or visit www.escaladesports.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This report contains forward-looking statements relating to present or future trends or factors that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks include, but are not limited to, the impact of competitive products and pricing, product demand and market acceptance, new product development, Escalade's ability to achieve its business objectives, especially with respect to its Sporting Goods business on which it has chosen to focus, Escalade's ability to successfully achieve the anticipated results of strategic transactions, including the integration of the operations of acquired assets and businesses and of divestitures or discontinuances of certain operations, assets, brands, and products, the continuation and development of key customer, supplier, licensing and other business relationships, the ability to successfully negotiate the shifting retail environment and changes in consumer buying habits, the financial health of our customers, disruptions or delays in our supply chain, Escalade's ability to control costs, general economic conditions, fluctuation in operating results, changes in foreign currency exchange rates, changes in the securities market, Escalade's ability to obtain financing and to maintain compliance with the terms of such financing, the availability, integration and effective operation of information systems and other technology, and the potential interruption of such systems or technology, risks related to data security of privacy breaches, and other risks detailed from time to time in Escalade's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Escalade's future financial performance could differ materially from the expectations of management contained herein. Escalade undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements after the date of this report.

Escalade, Incorporated and Subsidiaries Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations (Unaudited, In Thousands Except Per Share Data)





















Three Months Ended All Amounts in Thousands Except Per Share Data

March 24,

2018

March 25,

2017















Net sales







$32,149

$31,866















Costs and Expenses











Cost of products sold





23,161

23,582 Selling, administrative and general expenses

6,950

5,930 Amortization





323

358















Operating Income





1,715

1,996















Other Income (Expense)











Interest expense





(189)

(167) Equity in loss of affiliates





(12)

(52) Gain on bargain purchase





--

256 Other income (loss)





(23)

4















Income Before Income Taxes





1,491

2,037















Provision for Income Taxes





275

649















Net Income







$1,216

$1,388















Earnings Per Share Data:











Basic earnings per share





$ 0.085

$ 0.097 Diluted earnings per share





$ 0.084

$ 0.097















Dividends declared





$ 0.125

$ 0.115

















Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited, In Thousands)







All Amounts in Thousands Except Share Information March 24, 2018 December 30, 2017 March 25, 2017

(Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) ASSETS





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,863 $ 1,572 $ 2,536 Receivables, less allowance of $484; $623; and $1,154; respectively 28,850 39,350 29,265 Inventories 40,114 35,160 37,194 Prepaid expenses 2,866 3,414 2,885 Prepaid income tax 501 764 -- Other current assets 33 -- -- TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 75,227 80,260 71,880







Property, plant and equipment, net 13,903 14,286 13,527 Intangible assets, net 19,368 19,691 20,912 Goodwill 21,548 21,548 21,548 Investments 20,175 20,278 17,358 Other assets -- 42 72 TOTAL ASSETS $150,221 $156,105 $145,297







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt $ 18,941 $ 1,250 $ 1,300 Trade accounts payable 5,188 4,295 6,562 Accrued liabilities 8,128 13,997 7,103 Income tax payable -- -- 105 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 32,257 19,542 15,070







Other Liabilities:





Long‑term debt 3,750 21,871 23,000 Deferred income tax liability 2,452 2,469 5,026 Other liabilities 553 553 -- TOTAL LIABILITIES 39,012 44,435 43,096







Stockholders' Equity:





Preferred stock:





Authorized 1,000,000 shares; no par value, none issued





Common stock:





Authorized 30,000,000 shares; no par value, issued and outstanding –

14,415,690; 14,371,586; and 14,345,528; shares respectively 14,416 14,372 14,346 Retained earnings 99,495 99,908 91,586 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,702) (2,610) (3,731) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 111,209 111,670 102,201 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $150,221 $156,105 $145,297

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/escalade-reports-first-quarter-2018-results-300632412.html

SOURCE Escalade, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.escaladeinc.com

