Escalade Sports' ONIX Signs New Two Year Extension With The Pro Pickleball Association ('PPA')

EVANSVILLE, Ind., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ONIX Pickleball, the number one brand in pickleball, announced today that its partnership with the Pro Pickleball Association has been extended through 2023. The Dura Fast 40 Pickleball will continue to be the Official Ball of all PPA Tour events through 2023. By sponsoring the PPA Tour, ONIX looks to further support and invest in tournament play at the highest level of the sport of pickleball.

"We are ecstatic to announce our continued commitment to the best players in the game and players of all levels while continuing to invest in the sport of pickleball with our partners at the PPA," says Jay Simmons, Pickleball Product Manager. "At ONIX, we take great pride in supporting grassroots pickleball to grow the game for all players, along with manufacturing the preferred pickleball in the sport."

The ball of choice for professional players and top tournaments, the Dura Fast 40 uses a patented hole pattern machined directly into a single seamless piece resulting in a game ball with perfect bounce, speed, and superior flight characteristics. Optimized for outdoor play and windy conditions, the Dura ball is USA Pickleball Association/IFP tested and approved for tournament play.

"We embrace the opportunity to continue building the relationship with ONIX Pickleball that has been in place since the inception of the PPA Tour," says Connor Pardoe, commissioner of the PPA. "As the elite professional pickleball tour hosting the top players from around the world, we believe that the partnership makes strategic sense and is the best choice for amateur and professional players alike."

The PPA Tour tournament series offers the largest payouts in the sport and attracts the top professional pickleball players in the world, thanks to its exclusive player contracts which guarantee that the twenty best male and female pros in pickleball will be present at each and every PPA Tour event. In 2022, the PPA Tour will hold 20 events throughout the U.S. and Canada and broadcast all action live to multiple national TV partners and networks.

ABOUT THE PROFESSIONAL PICKLEBALL ASSOCIATION The PPA was founded in 2018 as the premier provider of professional and amateur pickleball tournaments for all ages. In 2021, we will welcome between 15,000-20,000 players to our events and award over $2 million in total payouts to players. We currently host tournaments in the U.S. and Canada and plan to expand to the international stage as the sport continues to evolve. The PPA separates itself from the competition through its world-class venues, high-level partnerships, and generous prize money. We maintain a professional experience and atmosphere in everything we do in order to continuously out-perform expectations and place pickleball squarely on the map of bona fide professional sports.

ABOUT ONIX PICKLEBALL ONIX is the leading manufacturer of performance pickleball paddles, balls, and accessories, and equips players with technologically advanced equipment that is proven to make the sport faster, more precise, and more strategic. Since its founding in 2005, ONIX Pickleball has dedicated its mission to growing and supporting the sport at a professional level. For information on ONIX, its products, brands, instruction manuals, retailers, warranty, replacement parts, or customer service, please call 1-800-467-1421 or visit onixpickleball.com.

ABOUT ESCALADE SPORTS Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Escalade Sports is a global manufacturer and distributor of sports and outdoor recreational equipment. Leaders in their respective categories, Escalade Sports' brands include Bear® Archery, Bear X™, Trophy Ridge®, Rocket®, SIK® and Cajun Bowfishing™ archery equipment; STIGA® and Ping-Pong® table tennis; Accudart® and Unicorn® darting; RAVE Sports® water recreation products; Atomic®, Victory Tailgate®, Triumph™ Sports, Viva Sol®, Zume Games® recreational games; DURA® and Onix® pickleball equipment; Goalrilla™, Goalsetter® residential in-ground basketball systems, Goaliath® and Silverback® residential in-ground and portable basketball goals; Lifeline® and the STEP® fitness products; Woodplay® premium playsets; American Heritage Billiards® - premium billiards and game room assortment; and Cue&Case® - a leader in specialty billiard accessories. Escalade Sports' products are available at sporting goods dealers and independent retailers nationwide. For more information on Escalade Sports, its brands, instruction manuals, retailers, warranty, replacement parts or customer service, please call 1-888-784-4288 or visit www.escaladesports.com.

