Escalade Sports Strengthens Portfolio with Acquisition of Iconic American Heritage Billiards

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Escalade Sports®, a wholly owned subsidiary of Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESCA) and global leader in sports and outdoor recreational equipment, today announced that it has acquired the assets of the billiard table, game room, and recreational product lines of American Heritage Billiards, including the related intellectual property. Escalade agreed to pay a gross purchase price of $1.55 million, which was paid in cash at closing.

"Since 1987 American Heritage has grown into one of the world's largest pool table and game room manufacturers," said Scott Sincerbeaux, President and CEO of Escalade, Inc. "We are pleased to add the iconic American Heritage brand to our portfolio of game room and home recreation brands. American Heritage gives Escalade a complete billiards and premium game room assortment when combined with our billiards accessory business, Cue & Case. We view the combination of these two business lines as a competitive edge in providing customers and consumers with timeless and relevant design as well as the highest quality materials for the ultimate billiards' experience."

"We see American Heritage Billiards as a perfect fit for Escalade and look forward to accelerating the American Heritage Billiards brand by leveraging our knowledge and expertise in design, manufacturing, and our network of supply chain partners. In addition, we will unlock opportunities for the brand with our deep relationships with distribution partners around the world. This acquisition allows us to introduce our customers to the American Heritage Billiards brand while leveraging the American Heritage dealer network to expand our Cue & Case business. As we look to accelerate our presence in the billiards industry, we will combine the American Heritage Billiards and Cue & Case business lines and have already recruited new leadership to support our aggressive growth expectations while providing a clear path to value creation." Sincerbeaux added.

Escalade will operate the combined American Heritage Billiards and Cue & Case businesses from its headquarters in Evansville, Indiana.

ABOUT ESCALADE SPORTS

Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Escalade Sports is a global manufacturer and distributor of sports and outdoor recreational equipment. Leaders in their respective categories, Escalade Sports' brands include Bear® Archery, Bear X™, Trophy Ridge®, Rocket®, SIK® and Cajun Bowfishing™ archery equipment; STIGA® and Ping-Pong® table tennis; Accudart® and Unicorn® darting; Atomic®, Victory Tailgate®, Triumph™ Sports, Viva Sol®, Zume Games® recreational games; DURA® and Onix® pickleball equipment; Goalrilla™, Goalsetter® residential in-ground basketball systems, Goaliath® and Silverback® residential in-ground and portable basketball goals; Lifeline® and the STEP® fitness products; Woodplay® premium playsets; and Cue&Case® - a leader in specialty billiard accessories. Escalade Sports' products are available at sporting goods dealers and independent retailers nationwide. For more information on Escalade Sports, its brands, instruction manuals, retailers, warranty, replacement parts or customer service, please call 1-888-784-4288 or visit www.escaladesports.com .

