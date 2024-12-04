Escalante Solar Named Solar Project of the Year Over 10 MW by Solar Builder Magazine

GRANTS, N.M., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, Origis Energy, and Gridworks announced Escalante Solar has been named Solar Project of the Year Over 10 MW by Solar Builder Magazine.

"Escalante Solar was a standout project in an impressive field of submissions this year," said Chris Crowell, Editor-in-Chief of Solar Builder. "Converting a decommissioned coal plant site – with challenging ground conditions – into a solar project to help meet the utility's emissions reduction goals is a powerful symbol of what's possible with today's solar industry."

Escalante Solar - a 200 MW solar project by Origis Energy for Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, located in Grants, N.M. - named 2024 Project of the Year: Over 10 MW by Solar Builder Magazine

The annual Project of the Year Awards celebrate the hard work of construction teams and installers, the creativity of engineers, the leadership of developers and the dedication of so many local businesses, government agencies and nonprofits, according to the magazine.

"We are quite pleased Escalante is serving the members of Tri-State with 200 MWac of affordable, reliable, clean solar generation," said Vikas Anand, CEO of Origis Energy. "This is a great time to thank Tri-State's leadership team for collaborating with us, and our engineering, construction and financial partners on the project. Our Origis team will keep developing projects that deliver."

Built on the site of the former 253-MWac coal-fired Escalante Generating Station near Grants, N.M, which was retired in 2020, the solar project began generating carbon-free electricity on June 1, 2024.

"It's always nice to be recognized by others for our work, but we are most proud of the benefits Escalante provides to Tri-State and its members and are grateful for the economic impact it has created for a variety of New Mexico-based companies," said Kevin Bassalleck, President of Gridworks.

Escalante Solar delivers enough power to serve an estimated 63,000 homes to Tri-State's members, including 11 electric cooperative members in New Mexico, under a power purchase agreement with Origis Energy. The project was announced in 2020 as part of Tri-State's clean energy transition and is located in Tri-State member Continental Divide Electric Cooperative's service territory. Escalante Solar was selected for funding as part of a nearly $2.5 billion award to Tri-State from the U.S. Department of Agriculture New ERA Program.

"As the largest solar project in the Tri-State generation portfolio, Escalante helps all our members get to 50% clean energy used in 2025, while meeting the requirements of New Mexico's Energy Transition Act five years ahead of schedule," said Duane Highley, CEO for Tri-State.

Gridworks, headquartered in Albuquerque, N.M., provided construction services for the project, employing an estimated 400 people during that time. Origis Energy Services provides long-term operations and maintenance services for the project, employing approximately 4-6 on-site jobs.

Approximately 500,000 Boviet solar panels were used in the project. Array Technologies headquartered and expanding in Albuquerque, N.M., provided solar tracking systems and solutions.

