Escalated Launches Real-Time Fraud Prevention and Monitoring SAAS Platform

CARMEL, Ind., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Escalated (www.escalated.io) recently announced the launch of their proprietary SAAS-platform designed to screen and stop malicious bot activity online. The service is available as either a monthly or annual subscription, both offering instant accessibility and easy implementation. Escalated has multiple tiered plans to suit a variety of individual, organization or company needs, regardless of size. And each plan offers a full-access free trial period.

With a focus on both security and affordability, Escalated is specifically designed to help monitor and safeguard websites, ad campaigns and other online activity from invalid traffic. Malicious bots create fraudulent ad impressions that routinely eat holes in advertising budgets. These attacks can also cause a wide variety of anomalies that skew data collection and analysis, harm business relationships, steal content, waste bandwidth and otherwise degrade valuable server resources.

"With margins in ad-tech being squeezed constantly, and the cost of ad-fraud on the rise, companies are dealing with the financial pain in the middle. We hope to solve that problem," said Escalated CEO Kyle Smith.

The Escalated Solution

Escalated's real-time pre-bid API eliminates bots on the fly, minimizing risk, and can be used to make bidding or rendering decisions. The post-bid fraud monitoring tags allow the collection of insights into overall traffic activity, making it easy to spot invalid traffic received by domain, referrer or partner sources.

Other Escalated features include:

General Web Security: Stops bots from stealing assets, or clicking on ads that follow links to clients' landing pages. Prevents bots from scraping and copying content or scanning sites for future exploitable vulnerabilities.

Campaign Optimization: Bots can cause confusing analytics, offset KPIs and decimate marketing budgets. Escalated can track invalid traffic by domain, partner, source or geo. Clients can also send in costing data to track IVT by overall cost, enabling the creation of whitelists and blacklists.

Audience Management: Eliminates bots that pretend to be human audience members, allowing for pure and accurate data collection.

Content Locking: Keeps digital content safe from theft.

Resource Protection: Save server resources by denying fraudulent activity.

Threat Detection: Detect hard-to-find, incoming, or outright hidden fraudulent activity.

Ad Verification: Campaigns can be audited to ensure ads are running exactly where they are supposed to, for maximum effectiveness and use of advertising spend.

Malicious and fraudulent bot-activity is on the rise. Recent statistics place projected estimates for loss of ad-revenue due to ad-fraud in the tens-of-billions of dollars. This type of activity has long become a viable business model for career criminals, and many small business owners are either under-protected or not protected at all. Ad fraud continues to pose threats to both business relations and the industry in general. It can no longer be ignored.

About Escalated

Escalated is a SAAS platform for preventing ad-fraud and bot activity across the ad-tech industry. Escalated is comprised of a team of ad-tech veterans with two decades of experience fighting criminal activity in the digital trenches. The team at Escalated constantly develops and innovates various models and methods for tackling digital fraud to apply to its proprietary software. Escalated maintains a service that is both flexible and affordable enough to be used by individuals and companies of any size or budget. Learn more at: www.escalated.io.

