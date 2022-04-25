Escalated.io Announces Anti-Malvertising & IVT For Datorama On Salesforce AppExchange, The World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

CARMEL, Ind., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Escalated.io today announced it has launched Anti-Malvertising & IVT for Datorama on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to track the impact of ad fraud across ad spend or revenue directly from within Salesforce Datorama. Media Buyers, Brands, and Agencies can measure invalid traffic within their programmatic campaigns enabling them to focus spend towards the best and most brand safe sources. Publishers and content owners can ensure that their inventory is clean and only the highest quality opportunities are made available to ad buyers. Publishers, Networks, and Agencies can also measure and block incoming ads for malicious behavior, such as browser redirects.

Integrated directly with Salesforce, Escalated.io is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3u00000MSl7EEAT

The Anti-Malvertising & IVT app by Escalated.io allows you to take back control by actively monitoring and blocking out ad fraud occurrences in real-time across display, video, app, and CTV. This app combines two services to provide a comprehensive end-to-end ad fraud solution.

Invalid traffic (IVT) creates fake ad requests, impressions, and actions. It damages your revenue, wastes your budget, deprives you of campaign metrics, and harms your relationships. Monitor and block both general invalid traffic (GIVT) and sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) to prevent invalid, non-human, and fraudulent activity from harming your business.

Bad ads destroy your user experience by delivering malicious payloads upon rendering. They hijack sessions, damage your reputation, erode trust, ruin revenue generating opportunities, and harm your audience. Protect against the negative effects of malvertising by monitoring and blocking out malicious ad behavior in real-time

"We are very enthusiastic to have been able to integrate with Salesforce to bring our Anti-Malvertising and IVT solution to AppExchange," said Kyle Smith , CEO of Escalated.io. "With this launch, clients will now have convenient access to our ad fraud data and services."

, CEO of Escalated.io. "With this launch, clients will now have convenient access to our ad fraud data and services." "The Anti-Malvertising & IVT app by Escalated.io is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by providing a comprehensive end-to-end ad fraud solution for publishers, advertisers, SSPs, DSPs, Ad Networks, and Ad Exchanges," said Woodson Martin , GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 10 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Escalated is an end-to-end ad fraud vendor designed for use within the entire ad tech ecosystem from the sell-side to the buy-side. Our range of tools are built for the real-time detection and blocking of general invalid traffic (GIVT), sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT), and malicious malvertising to protect ad spend, revenue, or resources. Escalated employs innovative methods that are designed to solve problems for companies of all sizes and enables coverage in nearly any scenario. Learn more at: https://escalated.io

