Escalated.io Enables Client-side Call Signing to Enhance Integrity of Invalid Traffic Responses

CARMEL, Ind., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Escalated.io (https://escalated.io) recently released additional security steps for allowing partners to enable signing of all IVT (invalid traffic) responses from the company. In environments where client-side communication is a necessity, the new security enhancement assures partners that responses received are coming from Escalated.io rather than from a bad actor or unknown source.

The company's signing capabilities are meant to solve a key problem whereas partners of all types including advertisers, publishers, and intermediaries increasingly need to rely on client-side transmission in order to ensure that an advertising event is completed in a timely manner, such as inserting an ad into a client or an auction being held directly within the client itself. The issue arises from non-secured responses. A response that is not signed can be manipulated by bots and bad actors alike.

A manipulated response can have devastating consequences by essentially tricking a partner into believing that an invalid request looks and behaves just as a valid request.

"As it becomes easier for bad actors to take advantage, we're happy to provide solutions that keep our partners one step ahead," said Kyle Smith, Escalated CEO.

Protection Against Evolving Threats

Bots and other invalid activities are constantly evolving as bad actors continue to search for new ways to cheat the system. The Escalated.io platform works to identify these threats in real-time to keep partners safe and aware of any incoming issues.

About Escalated.io

Escalated.io is an end-to-end ad fraud vendor designed for use within the entire ad tech ecosystem from the sell-side to the buy-side. Our range of tools are built for the real-time detection and blocking of both general invalid traffic (GIVT) and sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) as well as the measurement of ad viewability to protect ad spend, revenue, or resources. Escalated.io employs innovative methods that are designed to solve problems for companies of all sizes and enable coverage in nearly any scenario. We support web, mobile web, in-app, and CTV.

