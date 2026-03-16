Escalated.io Releases Next Generation Software Update for its Invalid Traffic Filtration Service

CARMEL, Ind., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Escalated.io (escalated.io) has released a key software update for its invalid traffic filtration service meant to bolster the company's technology and safeguard industry players from increasing ad fraud threats.

Escalated.io Ad Fraud Protection

General and sophisticated invalid traffic is an ever-growing problem that constantly presents as a moving target, which legacy solutions have struggled to keep pace with. Invalid traffic poses a threat to all parties in the advertising chain from buyers to intermediaries to sellers. Undesirable effects from invalid traffic are weak campaign performance, wasted ad budgets, loss of revenue, and even loss of partnerships and contracts.

Escalated.io's next generation software update, which has been deployed to the company's Javascript pixel technology as well as its pre-bid filtration service, enhances all around security and increases detection capabilities. In one such instance, several invalid traffic types that once took a few impressions worth of data to flag can now instead be uncovered instantly on the initial attempt. Clients can then use Escalated's tools to immediately block out the threat in real-time before passing it on and before it creates a problem.

"We already adhere to all best practices and standards set forth by industry bodies. However, we continue to innovate past the standards into developing techniques capable of solving the problem faster," said Kyle Smith, Escalated CEO.

The goal for Escalated.io has always been to speed up the detection process so that clients don't need to wait and rely on reporting that generates days later or even a couple of hours later. The company does this by assessing the request itself, the device, the session, the history, and a multitude of other data points used to quickly and accurately build a precise evaluation.

For the latest company developments and to learn more about ad fraud protection, go to escalated.io or follow Escalated on LinkedIn.

About Escalated.io

Escalated.io is an end-to-end ad fraud vendor designed for use within the entire ad tech ecosystem from the sell-side to the buy-side. The company's pre-bid and post-bid services are built for the real-time detection and blocking of both general invalid traffic (GIVT) and sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) as well as the measurement of ad viewability to protect spend, revenue, and resources. Escalated.io employs innovative methods that are designed to solve problems for companies of all sizes and enable coverage in nearly any scenario. The Escalated.io platform supports web, mobile web, in-app, and CTV. Learn more at: escalated.io

Contact:

Kyle Smith, CEO

1.317.779.3432

[email protected]

SOURCE Escalated.io