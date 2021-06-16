Escalating Malaria Cases and Prevalence of Rheumatoid Arthritis in Massive Numbers to Sow the Seeds of Growth across Hydroxychloroquine Drugs Market between 2020 and 2030: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The lifestyle changes in a large number of individuals coupled with the growing threat of malaria will serve as pillars of growth for the hydroxychloroquine drugs market during the tenure of 2020-2030. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 229 mn cases of malaria were recorded in 2019. The number of deaths that occurred due to malaria stood at 409000. These alarming statistics provide an insight into the escalating threat of malaria. Thus, all these factors prove fruitful for the growth of the hydroxychloroquine drugs market.

Hydroxychloroquine drugs are types of oral medications. These medications are used for treating autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and others. The main function of hydroxychloroquine drugs lies in treating malaria. The United States Center for Disease Control recently upgraded its guidelines in terms of the use of hydroxychloroquine drugs in treating and preventing malaria. The updated guidelines recommend the use of hydroxychloroquine for treating malaria. All these aspects join the dots of growth across the hydroxychloroquine drugs market.

The Transparency Market Research (TMR) team has conducted intensive research on various aspects related to the growth of the hydroxychloroquine drugs market. Every point is analyzed, verified, and rechecked thoroughly. The projections made by the TMR team predict that the global hydroxychloroquine drugs market will record a CAGR of 10 percent across the assessment period of 2020-2030. The global hydroxychloroquine drugs market stood at US$ 0.67 bn in 2019.

The utilization of hydroxychloroquine drugs to tackle diverse diseases and disorders will add extra stars of growth. Furthermore, the swelling production and demand on the back of the findings suggesting the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine in reducing the effect of COVID-19 in the body led to a rapid boost in the growth prospects. Thus, all these factors proved to be great growth generators for the hydroxychloroquine drugs market.

Hydroxychloroquine Drugs Market: Analysts' View

The TMR analysts highlight the rising incidences of juvenile idiopathic arthritis and the extensive prevalence of lupus as the prominent growth-generating factors for the hydroxychloroquine drugs market. The analysts further highlight the drug resistance issue faced by numerous healthcare professionals. To tackle this issue, pharmaceutical companies are designing mapping tools and data visualization.

Key Findings of the Report

Short-lived Fame of Hydroxychloroquine for Use in COVID-19 Recovery Led to Skyrocketing Demand

As the novel coronavirus pandemic struck last year across the globe, many research and studies were conducted. Various treatment options were being studied. One of the studies found hydroxychloroquine to be effective in the recovery of COVID-19. Following this study, many countries gave emergency approvals to hydroxychloroquine for use in COVID-19 patients.

The demand and production of hydroxychloroquine increased exponentially after the approvals. Though later hydroxychloroquine was regarded ineffective in recovering from COVID-19, the growth observed during the short-lived fame boosted the growth rate of the hydroxychloroquine drugs market intensively.

Growing Cases of Malaria and Rheumatoid Arthritis to Accelerate Growth Prospects

The rising cases of malaria among a considerable chunk of the populace may invite tremendous growth opportunities for the hydroxychloroquine drugs market. Furthermore, the escalating geriatric population may bring intensive growth prospects as arthritis is more common among their age group. Thus, all these factors will invite promising growth for the hydroxychloroquine drugs market.

