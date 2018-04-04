Escalon Unified School District Energizes Campuses with 1.2 MW Solar + Energy Efficiency Program, to Save $15.3 Million

Positive Impact Across the District

In late summer 2017, ENGIE performed an energy assessment of the district's six campuses to identify opportunities to reduce energy consumption, energy costs, and improve facility performance. With input from Escalon Unified facilities leaders and on-site stakeholders, the ENGIE team determined that focusing on solar PV installations, exterior lighting upgrades, a pool pump replacement, and HVAC upgrades would net Escalon Unified the greatest savings on their electricity bill.

During the celebration event, Superintendent Ron Costa recognized the impact of all six campuses now being powered by clean energy, with each school having installed solar units, half of which are ground-mounted. The shade canopy arrays at Escalon High School and the District Office also double as parking structure covers, which protect students and vehicles from the sun. Together, all six solar arrays bring the District's total energy capacity to produce 2 million kWh in the first year of program – the equivalent of enough clean energy to power over 160 local homes in Escalon for one year.

Engaging the Future Leaders of Escalon

With Escalon Unified's energy program now in full-force, the visible transformation of the District through solar and energy efficiency upgrades sets a precedent for success in the region that will directly impact local students.

As shared by Superintendent Costa, "We couldn't have implemented the new solar we have throughout the District without a supportive community. Leveraging clean energy that is paid from savings allows Escalon to redirect our energy savings costs to support other mission-critical initiatives that help students prepare for STEM and sustainability careers of the future."

Student leaders in attendance also echoed excitement and pride for the project in their community. As shared by the Escalon High School Student Body Vice President, "This project is a 'win-win' for us because it saves Escalon Unified a lot of money on energy costs – this can be used for other important things impacting our educational experience. By producing our own clean energy, we are showing other school districts across California that we can reduce our impact on the environment by using less non-renewable resources."

The District is looking forward to providing ongoing milestone updates to the community on the following, expected outcomes:

$15 .3MM in expected energy savings over the program lifetime

over the program lifetime 1,628 metric tons of CO2 emissions offset in the program's first year, the equivalent to removing 349 cars from the road

in the program's first year, the equivalent to removing 349 cars from the road 85% reduction in district electricity costs

About Escalon School District: Learn more at https://www.escalonusd.org/

About ENGIE Services U.S.:

ENGIE Services U.S. is a national energy company that works with education, government, commercial, industrial, and other organizations. We deliver integrated Energy Effective™ programs that drive sustainable results. As part of the #1 energy services provider in the world, we provide an extensive set of energy and sustainability management services to thousands of customers throughout the United States. Over the past 40 years, ENGIE Services U.S. has provided more than $2.7 billion in savings for our customers.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/escalon-unified-school-district-energizes-campuses-with-12-mw-solar--energy-efficiency-program-to-save-153-million-300624580.html

SOURCE ENGIE Services U.S.

