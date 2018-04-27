Escape Campervans names former Enterprise executive Karsten Summers as its new President to oversee North American growth

Summers comes to Escape with nearly 20 years of experience with Enterprise Holdings, Inc. Most recently, he worked as Vice President and General Manager of Spain. He spent the last five years increasing Enterprise's international presence by developing 4 business lines across 3 separate brands at 120 locations.

Prior to being promoted to the country manager in Spain, Karsten was the Vice President and General Manager – Puerto Rico where he managed over 30 locations and oversaw the Enterprise Caribbean markets. Prior to Puerto Rico, he served as Regional Vice President in Seattle, Washington, in addition to various operating and branch managing roles throughout the United States.

Summers recently moved back to the US with his family, and will relocate to the Escape Campervans Denver headquarters where he will be based.

About Escape Campervans

Escape Campervans rents fully-equipped and uniquely painted campervans out of 10 locations across the US and Canada. Each van includes a queen-sized bed & bedding, a functional kitchen with a running water sink, 2-burner stove, solar-powered refrigerator, pots, pans, utensils and cookware and camp chairs. Escape provides a budget-friendly, functional and fun vehicle for weekends away, cross-country road trips, and everything in between.

Founded by a Kiwi surfer in 2009 in California, Escape now has a fleet of 500+ vans across 10 locations – Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, Las Vegas, Phoenix, New York, Miami and most recently, Atlanta (April 2018) and Vancouver (May 2018).

