Escape to The Shoal La Jolla Beach This Winter: Your Ideal Staycation Destination

LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shoal La Jolla Beach invites California residents to enjoy a winter getaway at this award-winning hotel, recognized as one of the top 10% of hotels worldwide since 2021. Situated just steps from the stunning Windansea Beach, The Shoal is the perfect place to experience the coastal charm of La Jolla.

During winter, guests can look forward to a variety of activities and attractions:

The Shoal La Jolla Beach The Shoal La Jolla Beach

Windansea Beach: Known for its breathtaking views and excellent surfing, Windansea Beach is the ideal spot for soaking up the sun. Whether guests want to catch some waves or relax by the ocean, this beach has it all.

La Jolla Village : A short distance from the hotel, La Jolla Village offers quaint shops, art galleries, and delightful dining options. From fresh seafood to international cuisine, there's something to please every palate.

: A short distance from the hotel, offers quaint shops, art galleries, and delightful dining options. From fresh seafood to international cuisine, there's something to please every palate. Outdoor Adventures: The mild winter weather in La Jolla makes it perfect for kayaking, snorkeling, or hiking in the nearby Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve. For adventure seekers, Torrey Pines Gliderport is a must-visit, providing thrilling paragliding and hang-gliding experiences with breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean.

makes it perfect for kayaking, snorkeling, or hiking in the nearby Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve. For adventure seekers, Torrey Pines Gliderport is a must-visit, providing thrilling paragliding and hang-gliding experiences with breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean. Cultural Attractions: Guests can immerse themselves in the local arts scene at the Museum of Contemporary Art. Additionally, the La Jolla Playhouse is hosting a world-premiere production of A Christmas Carol from November 19 to December 15 , offering a unique twist on this beloved classic.

from , offering a unique twist on this beloved classic. Seasonal Events: The La Jolla Christmas Parade on December 8 promises to be a highlight of the holiday season. This family-friendly event features decorated floats, marching bands, and festive cheer, making it a wonderful way to get into the holiday spirit while enjoying the beautiful La Jolla weather.

Dining Options

La Jolla is home to an impressive array of dining choices. George's at the Cove offers spectacular ocean views and a modern menu, ideal for a romantic dinner or special occasion. For a casual yet delicious meal, Puesto serves inventive Mexican cuisine with tacos that are a local favorite.

Wine enthusiasts will enjoy We Olive & Wine Bar, where they can indulge in California wines paired with locally produced olive oils. For those looking for quick bites, Valley Farms Market provides fresh produce and prepared foods, while The Cottage La Jolla is a beloved spot for brunch, featuring coastal-inspired dishes.

Shopping in La Jolla

La Jolla Village is also a fantastic shopping destination, just a short walk or drive from the hotel. Guests can explore upscale boutiques, art galleries, and a variety of stores, perfect for finding unique gifts or fashion items.

Relax in Comfort

At The Shoal La Jolla Beach, guest comfort and enjoyment are top priorities. The hotel features modern rooms with spacious accommodations and stunning views. After a day of exploration, guests can unwind in the heated pool.

Travelers are encouraged to book directly through The Shoal's website for exclusive offers and special rates.

For more information and to book a winter staycation, visit www.theshoallajolla.com or contact:

Media Contact:

Anthony Y.

Marketing Coordinator

The Shoal La Jolla Beach

858.454.0716

[email protected]

SOURCE The Shoal Hotel