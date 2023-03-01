Escape to the Tropics with Eminence Organics' New Tropical Superfood Collection

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning professional skin care brand Eminence Organic Skin Care is excited to announce the launch of its Tropical Superfood Collection. Harnessing the power of tropical superfoods with energizing formulas, this collection pairs replenishing PHA, which gently exfoliates, with vitamin-rich botanicals to boost your natural glow. The innovative textures and tropical scents treat your skin to a unique, glow-enhancing experience.

These three new products work in harmony to visibly smooth, renew and brighten skin with potent antioxidant-rich botanicals and gentle exfoliation:

Pineapple Refining Tonique ($54) This refreshing, pineapple-scented tonique is rich in PHA, bromelain and tranexamic acid to visibly renew dull, textured skin without irritation. Designed to exfoliate, brighten and hydrate while preparing skin for the next step in your daily ritual, this mild exfoliating tonique works for all skin types and can be used daily.

Superfood Booster-Powder ($60) Packed with superfoods, this ultra-fine powder targets uneven skin tone and reduces the appearance of dark spots. Using the dosing spoon provided, add a spoonful to your favorite cream moisturizer to give your skin a healthy natural glow. Enriched with Kakadu plum, spirulina and coix seed, this must-have for lackluster skin boosts brightness and evens skin tone.

Yuzu Solid Body Oil ($56) This aromatic, transformative solid body oil infuses dry, dull skin with dreamy yuzu and vitamin-rich camu camu for radiant skin. Refining PHA and lush tropical oils from buriti and passion fruit seed enhance hydration for all skin types to leave you with supple, glowing skin.

About Eminence Organic Skin Care:

Eminence Organic Skin Care provides natural, organic, and Biodynamic® skin care to leading spas in over 60 countries. Blending herbal craftsmanship, Hungarian skin rejuvenation techniques, and hand-picked ingredients, the company crafts award-winning products both good for the earth and the skin. As a proud Certified B Corporation®, Eminence Organics continues to meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency for employees, customers, and the community. Through the Forests for the Future™ initiative, Eminence Organics plants a tree for every retail product sold and has planted over 22 million trees to date.

