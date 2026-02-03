Escape.ai and Play.Works Bring "Escape: Neo Cinema and Beyond" to Roku and The Roku Channel, Amazon Fire TV, LG and Samsung Smart TVs

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- escape.ai , the visionary entertainment platform founded by The Matrix academy award winning designer John Gaeta, and Play.Works, the leading provider of games and video on Connected TV, today announced a new partnership that marks a major step forward for next-generation storytelling on the biggest screens in the home.

Together, the companies have launched the escape.ai CTV app, now available on Roku and The Roku Channel, Amazon Fire TV, LG and Samsung Smart TVs, bringing the revolutionary world of Escape: Neo Cinema and Beyond to millions of viewers for the first time in their living rooms. The combined total addressable market for these four platforms exceeds 400 million active devices worldwide, expanding escape.ai's reach to a massive new audience.

A New Dimension in Storytelling

Escape.ai is a curated destination for bold, short-form cinema and episodic series based stories built for Gen Z. Powered by creator-driven content and cutting-edge AI, the platform redefines what it means to watch, play, and connect. Featuring more than 1,000 original and creator-led projects, escape.ai spans genres from sci-fi and fantasy to anime to comedy and horror, with collections such as Genaime (anime-inspired), Brave New Worlds (futuristic & dystopian), and Game Worlds (next gen game concepts).

"Escape.ai is not just a channel—it's an entirely new frontier for cinema," said John Gaeta, CEO and Founder of escape.ai. "By partnering with Play.Works, we're bringing creators and audiences together in a revolutionary new entertainment space built for the connected generation, instantly available in the living room."

Redefining Entertainment on Connected TV

"Escape.ai represents the bold future of storytelling—inventive, interactive, and designed for how Gen Z experiences entertainment," said Jonathan Boltax, CEO of Play.Works. "We're thrilled to bring this visionary content to life across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Samsung, with more platforms coming soon—reaching audiences where they live, play, and discover new worlds."

Now Streaming on Your TV

The launch marks escape.ai's Connected TV debut, powered by Play.Works' world-class CTV technology and distribution network. This collaboration transforms leading streaming platforms into dynamic destinations for cinematic storytelling and creative discovery.

Viewers can download the escape.ai app now on any of these CTV platforms. Apple TV coming soon.

About Play.Works

Play.Works is the #1 provider of CTV games and original TV channels, reaching over 400 million homes globally. With 400+ titles—including PAC-MAN, SpongeBob Bounce, Wheel of Fortune, and Tetris®—and AVOD/FAST channels like Jordan and Salish Matter, The Royalty Family, and Ninja Kidz TV, Play.Works brings interactive and creator-driven entertainment to the biggest screen in the home.

About escape.ai

Escape.ai is where Neo Cinema meets Neo Play—a next-gen platform merging generative AI, cinematic storytelling, and interactive creativity. Founded by Academy Award-winner John Gaeta, escape.ai empowers creators, studios, and fans to expand storytelling universes and explore new ways to watch, play, and connect.

