Escend Announces Poster Presentation at the Annual Meeting of the European Hematology Association (EHS) from an Investigator-Initiated Phase I/II study evaluating ES-3000 in Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS)

Escend Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a privately held oncology company, announced today a poster presentation with initial data from the Australasian Leukaemia and Lymphoma Group's (ALLG) investigator-initiated Phase I/II platform study (MYDAS-T MDS05 domain 1) evaluating ES-3000 alone and in combination with ASTX727 at European Hematology Association (EHS) in Madrid, Spain.

The poster is entitled, 'Combining oral Wnt/β catenin/inflammasome pathway inhibitor, a bis-benzylisoquinoline alkaloid (ES-3000) with oral decitabine/cedazuridine (ASTX727)* as a treatment strategy for myelodysplasia'. The primary objectives of the initial phase of the trial are to assess the safety profile of ES-3000 and determine the recommended phase 2 dose and dosing schedule of ES-3000 in combination with fixed-dose decitabine/cedazuridine (ASTX727). The results indicate a response in 40% of evaluable patients who received ES-3000 as a single agent. The dose-limiting toxicities as per BION modeling allowed the study to dose escalate.

About ES-3000

ES-3000 is a small molecule, oral investigational product that reduces leukemic stem cells by β-catenin and Calmodulin protein-dependent kinase II gamma (CamKIIγ). ES-3000 is being developed for the treatment of myeloid malignancies including acute myeloid leukemia (AML), chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

About Escend

Escend's development strategy is to select drug candidates with established clinical safety that have not yet achieved US marketing approval and develop them for oncology based on new mechanism of action details, where their effects on specific cellular pathways can be leveraged for the development of novel therapeutics.

About Australasian Leukaemia and Lymphoma Group's (ALLG)

The Australasian Leukaemia and Lymphoma Group (ALLG) is Australia's and New Zealand's only collaborative clinical trial organisation that sponsors local investigator-initiated clinical trials. Established in 1973, the ALLG's membership of over 1,300 blood cancer health professionals at 94 networked sites includes haematologists, clinician researchers, scientists and nurses treating leukaemia, lymphoma, myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes and other haematological malignancies. The ALLG plans, designs, conducts, monitors and publishes investigator initiated clinical trials to create better treatments and better lives for patients with blood cancers.

*Astex Pharmaceuticals study drug

