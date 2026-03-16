ESChat Achieves 'GovRAMP™ Authorized' and 'TX-RAMP Certified' Designations on its 'ESChat for Government' Mission Critical Broadband Push-to-Talk Platform

ESChat for Government offers enhanced privacy and cybersecurity controls, meeting stringent security and compliance requirements of public sector agencies and commercial customers who operate in highly regulated industries.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ESChat, a global leader in Secure Mission Critical Broadband Push-to-Talk (MCPTT) communication service, today announced that it has received 'GovRAMP™ Authorized' and 'TX-RAMP Certified' designations. The new designations add to ESChat's current 'FedRAMP® Authorized', 'FirstNet Certified™', and 'DISA Approved' status.

GovRAMP (formerly StateRAMP) provides a standardized, NIST 800-53 based framework for managing cloud cybersecurity risks, designed for state, local, tribal, and educational (SLTT) institutions. GovRAMP operates a "verify once, serve many" model, which helps government entities secure data while reducing compliance costs.

TX-RAMP (Texas Risk and Authorization Management Program) is a mandatory cybersecurity certification program for cloud services used by Texas state agencies and public higher education institutions. Established by Senate Bill 475, it standardizes security assessments, authorizations, and continuous monitoring to ensure vendor data protection.

'ESChat for Government' is a hardened version of the ESChat broadband communication, collaboration, and interoperability platform, which originally received the 'FedRAMP® Authorized' designation in August 2025.

"Our GovRAMP and TX-RAMP initiatives reflect our continued commitment to cybersecure, mission critical broadband communications," said Josh Lober, President of ESChat. "Our new 'GovRAMP Authorized' and 'TX-RAMP Certified' designations represent our continued commitment to provide our customers the most secure and interoperable broadband Push-to-Talk experience possible."

FedRAMP® is a U.S. government program that empowers government customers with access to modern cloud technologies, with an emphasis on cybersecurity and protection of federal information. The FedRAMP Authorization Act was signed as part of the FY23 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The Act codifies the FedRAMP program as the authoritative standardized approach to security assessment and authorization for cloud computing products and services that process unclassified federal information.

About ESChat:

ESChat (eschat.com) is a leading provider of mission critical broadband Push-to-Talk (PTT) services. ESChat is a FedRAMP Authorized, GovRAMP Authorized, TX-RAMP Certified, FirstNet Certified™ solution and is also approved by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) for U.S. military operational use. ESChat operates on and across all wireless carriers, providing cross-carrier interoperability. ESChat is available to federal government customers through the company's GSA Contract, which also includes a cooperative purchasing agreement for state, local, and tribal government agencies.

SOURCE ESChat