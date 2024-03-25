ESChat and JPS deliver a Next Generation LMR to Broadband Push-to-Talk Interoperability Solution

The next generation solution provides customers the ability to connect LMR Networks and Dispatch Consoles to the ESChat platform in a simplified and secure manner.

ORLANDO, Fla., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ESChat and JPS Interoperability Solutions have announced availability of a next generation Land Mobile Radio (LMR) gateway solution. The new gateway solution is built upon the JPS Z-Series platform, which can now natively communicate with the ESChat platform, via integration of ESChat's Linux SDK. The solution will be available next month on all JPS RSP-Z2 gateways and in Q3 on all ACU-Z1 gateways. Customers with existing Z-Series gateways can add the new capability with a free firmware update.

The new gateway solution was created to streamline Radio over Internet Protocol (RoIP) gateway installation, and add features and security not associated with traditional RoIP networks. Installation of the new solution is Plug & Play, without the need for static IP addresses and firewall modifications. The new solution also includes remote gateway location display and real-time gateway status indications. Having AES-256 encrypted communication between the gateway and ESChat servers, the solution eliminates the need for expensive VPN connections.

"The integration of ESChat's SDK into the JPS Z-Series gateways addresses historical challenges of RoIP deployments. The Plug & Play nature of the solution is a game changer, and the cost savings associated with eliminating VPNs is significant," said Josh Lober, President of ESChat. "Most importantly, the new gateway will support the transition of our public safety customers onto our new FedRAMP platform later this year."

Todd Dixon, President of JPS, added, "JPS is always looking for ways to achieve a first-class customer experience and this direct ESChat integration will give our customers a simplified setup as well as the ability to take advantage of our new hardware capabilities. Saving our customers money by eliminating the need for VPNs and static public IPs is even more good news, and goes to our goal of avoiding recurring fees."

This new Z-Series gateway capability continues to solidify ESChat as the most interoperable PTT platform available, supporting standards-based interfaces that include ISSI for P25, AIS for DMR and Dispatch, SIPREC for Logging and Recording, and TIA-102 OTAR for encryption key management. Additionally, ESChat supports non-standards-based interface technologies, including RoIP and proprietary SDK Integrations that are feature rich and readily affordable.

About ESChat:

ESChat (eschat.com) is the leading solution for broadband Push-to-Talk (PTT) services. ESChat is a FirstNet Certified™ solution and is also approved by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) for U.S. military operational use. ESChat operates on and across all wireless carriers, providing intercarrier interoperability. ESChat supports Quality of Service (QoS), Radio Access Network (RAN) Priority, and Preemption enhancements available to FirstNet subscribers, as well as QoS and RAN priority enhancements on the Verizon Wireless and AT&T commercial networks. In North America, ESChat is the primary PTT offering by T-Mobile, UScellular and TELUS.

About JPS:

JPS (jps.com) has been delivering cost-effective and reliable solutions that enhance and expand communications infrastructures for over 30 years. JPS invented Radio over IP (RoIP) in the late 1990s to provide a secure, cost-effective means of expanding Land Mobile Radio (LMR) coverage. Today, JPS continues to develop innovative products that meet modern communications needs and support additional, critical functions. Scalable and versatile, JPS products are deployed in mission critical scenarios and daily operations worldwide within public safety, federal, state, local, and commercial applications.

