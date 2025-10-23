eschbach's Shiftconnector® Helps Power Merck's Visual Factory to Drive Greater Transparency, Agility, and Supply Chain Resilience

BOSTON, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- eschbach is pleased to share that Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, has selected Shiftconnector to improve how it uses digital tools in manufacturing. By integrating Shiftconnector into its established visual factory framework, Merck is enhancing its ability to deliver real-time, actionable insights across global operations.

This implementation supports Merck's continued drive for greater transparency, responsiveness, and efficiency throughout its supply chain. With Shiftconnector now serving as its foundational layer, Merck is advancing this capability even further—standardizing KPIs, enhancing cross-departmental communication, and embedding analytics directly into their 24/7 operations at all seven of its tier management levels.

"Our Visual Factory, powered by Shiftconnector, is transforming the way we operate," said Besufekad "Besu" Alemayehu, Senior Vice President, Digital Manufacturing for Merck. "It gives our teams a real-time, unified view of plant performance, enabling faster, smarter decisions. By combining our operational expertise with Shiftconnector's intelligent platform, we're building a more agile, transparent, and resilient supply chain that helps us deliver life-saving medicines more efficiently."

In under five months, Merck and eschbach successfully deployed Shiftconnector to more than 9,000 users across multiple global sites and all above site functions. Now serving as a core component of Merck's Visual Factory, Shiftconnector provides a single source of truth for operational data and streamlines essential processes such as shift handovers, equipment tracking, and deviation reporting. Its AI-driven features will give teams fast access to historical insights and institutional knowledge—critical in an industry navigating workforce transitions. This foundation ensures the right information reaches the right person at the right time, enabling seamless collaboration throughout Merck's tiered management system.

"We're proud to help power Merck's Visual Factory transformation," said Andreas Eschbach, CEO of eschbach. "Together, we're creating a smarter, more resilient manufacturing environment—one where people are empowered by real-time data and AI-driven insights to make better decisions, faster."

This milestone reflects Merck's continued investment in its digital transformation journey, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, quality, and delivering life-saving medicines with greater speed and reliability.

About eschbach

With its global headquarters in Southern Germany and its North America headquarters in Boston, MA, eschbach is the premier enterprise software developer for pharmaceutical manufacturing daily management systems and more. Shiftconnector incorporates AI technology and helps manufacturing teams take charge of facility operations, process safety, asset performance, and production quality. eschbach serves the pharmaceutical industry and other process industries, transforming digital manufacturing operations that helps managers, operators, and technicians to achieve the highest level of team communications. The award-winning solution is trusted worldwide by leading manufacturing companies such as Merck, Roche, and Bayer. For more information, visit www.eschbach.com.

