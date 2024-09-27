Eschenbach Introduces Optaro® - the Video Magnifier Made for Your Smartphone

DANBURY, Conn., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eschenbach Optik of America, Inc., a leading manufacturer of high quality magnification and vision enhancing solutions for the visually impaired, has introduced Optaro®, the first video magnifier specifically made for a smartphone. This revolutionary new product easily attaches to an iPhone and turns two devices—a video magnifier and a phone—into one.

Transform an iPhone into a convenient, easy-to-use reading aid with Optaro®, the magnifier that is always with you! Post this Introducing Optaro®, the first video magnifier specifically made for a smartphone. This revolutionary new product easily attaches to an iPhone and turns two devices—a video magnifier and a phone—into one. It provides a Full HD image, 3.3x - 15x magnification and access to many of the features available in a typical video magnifier that are helpful to those with vision loss. Learn more at www.eschenbach.com/optaro/

Optaro® can be attached to an iPhone one of two ways, either with a custom-fit, integrated case that holds both an iPhone and the Optaro® camera module together (cases are available for most iPhones, models 12 through 15), or secondly, through a MagSafe Universal Stand which allows almost any iPhone to be magnetically attached to the Optaro® camera module to use as an integrated unit.

By downloading the free Optaro® app, the Optaro® camera module communicates with an iPhone turning the phone into a full-featured video magnifier. It provides a Full HD image, 3.3x - 15x magnification and access to many of the features available in a typical video magnifier that are helpful to those with vision loss. The LED illumination can be adjusted or turned off, ensuring a glare-free image, and there are 14 color mode options from which to choose. There is also an adjustable reading line or blinds, a read aloud function, and a customizable menu, all of which ensure Optaro® provides a more comfortable and effective viewing experience for those with a vision impairment.

The Optaro® also features a fold-out stand which holds the iPhone at a comfortable ergonomic angle so it can be used for extended reading tasks and the camera, located under the center of the phone, automatically swivels into the reading position when folded out to ensure there is no on-screen distortion or orientation issues.

Transform an iPhone into a convenient, easy-to-use reading aid with Optaro®, the magnifier that is always with you! Learn more at www.eschenbach.com/optaro/.

(Not currently available in Canada.)

About Eschenbach Optik of America, Inc.

Eschenbach is a world leader in the manufacture and distribution of high quality magnification and vision-enhancing products that improve the safety, productivity, independence, and quality of life of its customers. The company also offers eyecare and vision rehab professionals numerous diagnostic assortment options as well as training and consultative support, all of which ensure success for their users who need magnification solutions. For more information, please contact Eschenbach Optik of America, Inc. at (800) 487-5389 / [email protected] or visit www.eschenbach.com.

SOURCE Eschenbach Optik of America, Inc.