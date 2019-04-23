eScholar Chosen to Enhance Eastern Suffolk BOCES Assessment Reporting System to Deliver Integrated, Actionable Data

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eScholar announced that its personalized education platform, eScholar myTrack® (myTrack), has been selected by Eastern Suffolk BOCES (ESBOCES) to enhance the existing BOCES Assessment Reporting System (BARS). This adds valuable features and functionality, such as grouping students and viewing non-state assessment data. ESBOCES has named this new offering, "BARS Enhanced with myTrack."

BARS Enhanced with myTrack will provide school districts with a full longitudinal picture of each student; a picture that includes attendance, grades, goals set, behaviors, program involvement, and assessments, including state and local test results, and more. The solution will be available for all ESBOCES-supported districts to opt-in starting in the 2019-2020 school year. Select districts will begin implementation in Spring 2019.

Data, Analysis, and Personalized Student Planning All in One Location

"Our school districts have been asking for additional reporting capabilities and features. By enhancing BARS with myTrack," reported Joseph Stern, Divisional Administrator, ESBOCES Student Data Services (SDS), "We've contracted with eScholar to provide a platform for data, analysis, and personalized education planning."

ESBOCES SDS has worked with eScholar for more than a decade with the implementation of the eScholar Complete Data Warehouse® for the Level 1 Data Warehouse, which BARS Enhanced with myTrack will use. Stern continued. "ESBOCES selected myTrack based on the capabilities and user-friendliness of the product and eScholar's proven track record in New York."

"While myTrack delivers data via visually-appealing dashboards, it's so much broader than that. myTrack provides our districts with access to comprehensive data tools that focus on improving student outcomes," said Stern.

ESBOCES sought an integrated solution that would increase the capabilities of BARS to include features such as: integrating with single-sign on; the ability to view 3rd party and/or local assessment data; the ability to group students by common characteristics; notes; the enablement of student goal setting at an individual or group level; and a robust, configurable early warning system.

Said Andrea Hartman, eScholar Director, Product Management, "ESBOCES had high expectations and we knew myTrack could meet those challenges."

"Users can access the data to identify students who may be eligible for additional programs, interventions, and services. They can also nominate and assign students for different intervention tiers, which can fit into their MTSS or RTI workflows," reported Hartman. "And this is in compliance with student data privacy regulations and best practices."

About Eastern Suffolk BOCES

Eastern Suffolk BOCES, an educational cooperative of 51 Long Island school districts, provides regional leadership and advocacy, direct instruction, management, and support through quality, cost-effective instructional programs, and shared services.

About eScholar

eScholar's mission is to revolutionize the way data is used in education to help parents, educators, and students make informed decisions, lead change, and discover and achieve their goals. To learn more, visit http://www.escholar.com or call 877.328.2969.

