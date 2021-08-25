Escobar Cigars and Iconic Grammy Award Winning, Multi-Platinum Recording Artist Nas Announce Strategic Partnership

It is no secret that many artists have their own beverage businesses, but Nasir's storied public enjoyment of premium cigars makes this a match started in Queensbridge but finalized in Nicaragua. A true aficionado of fine premium cigars, Nas will utilize his market reach and loyal following to help grow the Escobar brand among the ranks of premium cigar makers worldwide.

"When the team at Escobar Cigars initially approached me, I was immediately drawn to the brand by the exceptional quality of their product," said Nas. "This partnership with Escobar has been almost two years in the making and I am honored to be an equity partner with them. I am looking forward to growing this brand and to giving back to the local communities in Nicaragua where our tobacco is grown, aged, and hand-rolled into a premium cigar."

About Nasir (Nas) Jones

Nas (Nasir Jones) first reached an international audience when his track "Halftime" was tapped by producer MC Serch as the opening cut on 1992's Zebrahead movie soundtrack. Signed to Columbia Records, the first full-length album by poet and rhyme-master Nas arrived in 1994, Illmatic . The RIAA platinum hip-hop landmark featured "It Ain't Hard To Tell," "The World Is Yours," and "One." 1996 brought the breakthrough double-platinum It Was Written (#1 R&B for 7 weeks, #1 pop for 4 weeks), with his first major crossover singles "Street Dreams" and "If I Ruled the World (Imagine That)." Success continued with the double-platinum I Am in 1999 (again #1 pop and #1 R&B), with the chart singles "Nas Is Like," "Hate Me Now" (featuring Puff Daddy), and "You Won't See Me Tonight" (featuring Aaliyah).

Subsequent albums by Nas included: the RIAA platinum Nastradamus (1999, #2 R&B, #7 pop, with "Nastradamus" and "You Owe Me," featuring Ginuwine); the platinum Stillmatic (2001, #1 R&B, #5 pop, with "Got Ur Self A…," " "One Mic," and "Rule"); the platinum God's Son (2002, #1 R&B, with huge R&B/pop crossover hits "Made You Look" and "I Can"); and the platinum double-CD Street's Disciple (2004, #2 R&B, #5 pop, with "Bridging the Gap" and "Just a Moment"). And his 2012 album, Life Is Good earned him 4 Grammy nominations including Rap Album of the Year and is certified RIAA gold.

Over the years, Nas has also been the featured guest on a number of crossover hits by other artists, among them: Allure ("Head Over Heels," 1997); Missy Elliott (the #1 "Hot Boyz," 1999); fellow Queensbridge rapper Mobb Deep ("It's Mine," 1999); Jagged Edge ("I Got It 2," 2002); J-Lo ("I'm Gonna Be Alright," 2002); Kanye West ("Classic (Better Than I've Ever Been)," 2006); DJ Khaled ("Nas Album Done," 2016); Swizz Beats ("Echo," 2018); Jhene Aiko ("10K Hours," 2020) and others.

In August 2020, Nas released King's Disease. King's Disease marked Nas' first new album in 2 years. The album was entirely produced by Hit-Boy, and Gabriel "G Code" Zardes serves as the albums co-executive producer. The album won "Best Rap Album" at the 2021 GRAMMYs, marking Nas' first ever GRAMMY win.

In addition to his successful career in music, Nas has pursued a career in motion pictures that began with his co-starring role (alongside DMX) in 1998's cult classic crime drama Belly, a film by director Hype Williams (with whom Nas has done several music videos). Most recently, he was the executive producer of the 2016 Netflix series The Get Down.

Nas is also the co-founder of Mass Appeal Records.

About Escobar Cigars :



Escobar Cigars are a premium cigar offering from Puros Privados, Inc. Escobar Cigars include two different types: maduro and natural, each with five (5) cigar rolls: robusto, churchill, double corona, double toro gordo, and the distinguidos romeo. This variety of Escobar Cigars was designed to cater to the preferred taste, preferred draw, and the varied individual cigar characteristics that provide a true breadth of options for cigar aficionados.

Escobar Premium Cigars are a hand-crafted cigar that is a blend of three vintage sun grown and aged Habano tobaccos grown specifically in the rich volcanic soil of Nicaragua. These flavors are blended to provide the complexity of the Escobar Cigar, thanks to the fermentation and aging process that only Puros Privados offers from generations of skilled Cuban cigar makers.

Escobar Cigars has supported and attended several worldwide events, including rolling Escobar cigars for worldwide contingency at the Hero World Challenge PGA Golf Event in the Bahamas by request of the Tiger Woods Foundation. Supporting these events has created the groundswell of popularity that led us to engaging with and eventually partnering with Nasir Jones as our Celebrity Brand Ambassador.

For more information about Escobar Cigars®, please visit www.escobarcigars.com

Contact: David A. Gomes, [email protected] and [email protected]

SOURCE Escobar Cigars

Related Links

http://www.escobarcigars.com

