Escobar Inc Wins $3 Million Fight Over PabloEscobar.com Domain Name

MEDELLÍN, Colombia, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pablo Escobar's biological brother, Roberto De Jesus Escobar Gaviria, has won through his company Escobar Inc, a UDRP (Uniform Domain-Name Dispute-Resolution Policy) complaint, whereby a decision was made to grant the transfer of the domain www.PabloEscobar.com to Escobar Inc. "I am happy. Escobar Inc is the only true owner of anything relating to Pablo Escobar. Infringers need to stop. We will fight anyone that is in our way," says Roberto De Jesus Escobar Gaviria, Pablo Escobar's brother and Co-Founder of Escobar Inc.

The website will be going live by 2020 and plans are that it will feature official Pablo Escobar products and merchandise, all sponsored by Pablo Escobar's holding company Escobar Inc. "Pablo Escobar spent hundreds of millions of dollars maintaining his image. We are the only true rights holders of anything relating to Pablo Escobar. People need to realize this and contact us for licensing deals. Anybody that does anything relating to Pablo Escobar should consult with us prior," says Olof Gustafsson, CEO of Escobar Inc.

On August 28, 2019 Escobar Inc. filed a cybersquatting claim with the National Arbitration Forum, arguing that the previous owner of PabloEscobar.com was cybersquatting with his ownership of the domain name. Arbitration panelist Terry F. Peppard didn't question Escobar Inc's trademark claims and the domain owner didn't respond. According to the decision, the domain owner was asking $3 million for the name. The National Arbitration Forum decided to transfer the domain to the rightful owner Escobar Inc.

Escobar Inc:

Escobar Inc is a private holding company based in Medellín, Colombia. First established in 1984 by Roberto De Jesus Escobar Gaviria, brother of Pablo Emilio Escobar Gaviria. The current CEO of Escobar Inc is Olof Gustafsson. Escobar Inc is responsible for managing the assets of the Escobar family, including but not limited to the intellectual property rights and licensing of same. Escobar Inc manages and owns all the intellectual property relating to Pablo Escobar, such as copyrights, trademarks and any and all other rights.

Contact:

Olof Gustafsson

Chief Executive Officer

Escobar Inc.

+1-347-618-0820

226112@email4pr.com

www.escobarinc.com

SOURCE Escobar Inc