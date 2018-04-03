ESCORT Radar Announces Spring Drive Event Promotion

ESCORT ZW5 Laser Shifter

The ZW5 Shifter System is designed to wirelessly integrate with ESCORT windshield mounted detectors by allowing full audio and visual alert output as well as complete ShifterMax system control all through the windshield mounted detector in real time. The ZW5 includes a wireless interface, bridge box, ZW5 SmartCord, and two ShifterMax sensors. The interface mounts under the hood and communicates with the ESCORT windshield unit through wireless technology.

ESCORT MAX 360C and ESCORT ZW5 Laser Shifter Combination

By combining the new ESCORT MAX 360c and the new ZW5 Laser Shifter, ESCORT provides market leading driver alerts for radar and laser protection. The ESCORT MAX 360c is the first radar and laser detector designed for the connected car. With built-in Wi-Fi, the MAX 360c updates through the on-board Wi-Fi connection and alerts the driver to the latest ticket threats in real-time. The MAX 360c connects directly to the connected car's Wi-Fi and automatically connects to ESCORT Live, our exclusive real-time ticket-protection network, without the need for your smartphone to connect to the detector.

"As we transition from winter to spring and the roads start to get more crowded, we want to make sure people drive smarter as they head out on road trips, spring breaks and more," said Dave Smidebush, VP of Consumer Sales, Cedar Electronics. "With ESCORT driver alert systems, we make sure your trip doesn't include any unscheduled stops."

In addition, ESCORT will be offering free accessories with the purchase of plug-n-play detectors and exclusive upgrades and subscriptions to ESCORT LiveTM. For more information on the ESCORT Spring Drive Event, visit www.escortradar.com.

About ESCORT, Inc.

ESCORT is a leading manufacturer of high-performance radar and laser detectors and the patented ESCORT LiveTM real-time ticket protection network. ESCORT manufactures products under the ESCORT, REDLINE and SOLO names. The company is held by Cedar Electronics; a leading global supplier of mobile and consumer products and possesses a portfolio of industry leading brands including Cobra Electronics, ESCORT and Snooper. Additional information about ESCORT, Inc. is available at EscortRadar.com

