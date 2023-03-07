ESCORT RELEASES ALL NEW MAX 360 MKII TO HELP MAKE EVERY DRIVE LEGENDARY

Bringing a sleek redesign to an existing best-seller, the brand's newest radar detector levels up its legendary detection performance and range

CHICAGO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ESCORT, the leader in premium radar and laser detection and driver awareness technology, today introduced the MAX 360 MKII, the second-generation successor to the original MAX 360. Part of the growing ESCORT MAX family of radar detectors and driver alert systems, the new 360 MKII detector is engineered to balance high-end features and price – with functionality that includes the company's next-generation internal platform and more powerful components, providing 50% improved detection range and faster performance with a Blackfin® DSP chip.

ESCORT today introduced the MAX 360 MKII, the second-generation successor to the original MAX 360.

With warmer weather on the horizon and drivers gearing up for road trips and summer travel, it's more important than ever to provide the technology that can keep drivers safe and informed while on the road. The MAX 360 MKII is redesigned to make drivers smarter with features that include ESCORT's advanced false alert filtering, which reduces false alerts from Collision Avoidance Systems (CAS), Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM) and other irrelevant radar signals to create a dramatically quieter ride for drivers. It also comes equipped with AutoLearn™ Intelligence, the GPS-based software that learns routes and rejects repeated false alert locations, true 360° awareness with directional arrows, and shared radar and laser alerts.

For drivers looking to make the most out of their time on the road, the detector is also compatible with ESCORT's M2 Smart Dash Cam – allowing users to build a comprehensive driver alert system. Unique to all current ESCORT detectors, MAX 360 MKII users can receive shared alerts from other connected detectors and drivers on the network for even greater awareness on the road. The MAX 360 MKII also features Defender Database that regularly updates red light and speed camera locations, along with variable speed sensitivity that automatically adjusts the detector's range based on speed for smarter alerts.

"With the launch of MAX 360 MKII, we are proud to add another powerful offering to our current assortment of premium radar detectors so our customers can benefit from a complete range of features and price points within the MAX family," said Gail Babitt, CEO of ESCORT parent company, Cedar Electronics. "As we continue introducing new generations of our best-selling products, we are constantly looking for ways to innovate while still allowing our buyers to feel safe, confident, and empowered to drive smarter and safer."

The ESCORT MAX 360 MKII is available now on escortradar.com, BestBuy.com and will be available at most Best Buy locations nationwide starting in April for $599.

For more information on the MAX 360 MKII and other ESCORT products, visit www.escortradar.com.

About ESCORT

ESCORT is a major brand of Cedar Electronics, a global supplier of connected automotive and consumer electronics solutions. ESCORT is the leader in premium, high-performance radar detectors and driver alert systems, bringing together advanced product technology to build solutions with extreme range detection, full 360° directional awareness, accuracy against false alerts and stealth capabilities. ESCORT users can access the exclusive driver community for real-time and shared driving alerts. With its class-leading Redline, MAX, and Custom Install series, ESCORT leads the industry in developing and marketing global solutions that empower people to Drive Smarter and Safer. To learn more please visit EscortRadar.com.

SOURCE ESCORT, Inc.