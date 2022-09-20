ESCORT'S BEST-SELLING RADAR DETECTOR GETS REIMAGINED WITH THE LAUNCH OF THE ALL-NEW MAX 360c MKII

New features include 50% improved range, faster response times, and advanced false alert filtering software for a quieter ride.

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ESCORT, the leader in premium radar and laser detection and driver awareness technology, today introduced the MAX 360c MKII, the successor to the best-selling original MAX 360c. Engineered for driving enthusiasts and everyday commuters who desire increased road awareness and intelligence, the new MKII radar detector builds upon the legendary performance of ESCORT's MAX family line – with upgraded functionality that includes 50% improved detection range, faster response times for alerts, and better false alert filtering software so drivers can detect threats at a greater range and with more time to react accordingly.

As traffic deaths have hit a 20-year high and more states investing in traffic safety and patrols, it's more important than ever to increase awareness of what's on the road ahead with technology that can help people drive safer.

The MAX 360c MKII is designed for the driver that needs advanced safety features and introduces completely redesigned internal hardware to provide next-generation performance, including improved detection range from an upgraded dual-antenna platform, much faster signal processing with a new Blackfin® DSP chip, connected car compatibility with dual-band Wi-Fi, and a dramatically quieter ride with advanced false alert filtering software that reduces Collision Avoidance Systems (CAS), Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM), and other false radar signals.

Other notable features include GPS-based AutoLearn™ Intelligence, which learns routes and rejects repeated false alert locations as well as integration capabilities with additional Escort products such as the ESCORT M2 radar-mounted smart dash cam and ZR5/ZW5 laser shifters.

"The original MAX 360c set a new standard for radar detectors when it launched 5 years ago – which is why it quickly became one of our top-selling products," said Gail Babitt, CEO of Escort parent company, Cedar Electronics. "As technology has evolved, our US engineering team leveraged and improved upon all the features that made the MAX 360c so successful. Pushing the boundaries once again, the new MAX 360c MKII has been completely reengineered to improve performance so that drivers can feel confident about reaching their destination quickly – and safely."

The ESCORT MAX 360c MKII is available now on escortradar.com, BestBuy.com and, in October, at most Best Buy locations nationwide for $699.95.

For more information on the MAX 360c MKII and other ESCORT products, visit www.escortradar.com.

About ESCORT

ESCORT is a major brand of Cedar Electronics, a global supplier of connected automotive and consumer electronics solutions. ESCORT is the leader in premium, high-performance radar detectors and driver alert systems, bringing together advanced product technology to build solutions with extreme range detection, full 360° directional awareness, accuracy against false alerts and stealth capabilities. ESCORT users can access the exclusive driver community for real-time and shared driving alerts. With its class-leading Redline, MAX, and Custom Install series, ESCORT leads the industry in developing and marketing global solutions that empower people to Drive Smarter and Safer. To learn more please visit EscortRadar.com.

