ESCP Business School and Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business launch a dual MBA program to train global business leaders

News provided by

Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB)

23 May, 2023, 22:00 ET

BEIJING, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) and ESCP Business School are proud to announce the launch of a unique Dual MBA Program that will offer students an unparalleled opportunity to study in a truly global program with key strategic differentiations. The Dual MBA, taught in English and delivered primarily in Asia and Europe, will combine the expertise of both institutions to provide students with a global perspective, introduce the latest trends in business, technology, digitalization, and to propel them to foster social innovation.

Students of the Dual MBA Program will be able to study in several locations, leveraging CKGSB' s China campuses and partner institutions in Dubai, Singapore, Seoul and Tokyo, and ESCP's six campuses across Europe. The Dual MBA Program will provide participants CKGSB's deep knowledge of Asia and ESCP's long-standing reputation as the world's oldest business school and leader for international experience.

"CKGSB is one of the few schools globally that can cover digital transformation from the US, Chinese and RCEP perspectives by drawing on its world-class faculty who have deep industry experience," said CKGSB Founding Dean Xiang Bing. Students will learn about the technology and strategies that drive successful digital transformation of enterprises and economies, and how organizations can leverage mobile and internet-of-things. "The program will also offer insights for start-ups seeking to scale up and become unicorn companies. Last but not least, the program emphasizes the social purpose of business with a particular emphasis on social innovation."

ESCP Business School's Interim Dean Leon Laulusa says, "By partnering with CKGSB, we combine the best of Europe and Asia in terms of innovative management, entrepreneurial growth and business acumen. Partnering with a globally-leading business school, that is particularly strong in China and Asia, allows us to grow ESCP's presence in this key region. This is an important step in preparing our students to be global business leaders, equipped with the skills and competencies of today's and tomorrow's world."

The program is for students who want to deepen their understanding and pursue careers in global business. The curriculum covers courses, like finance, marketing and strategy, as well as a special emphasis on RCEP economies, technology and business model innovation, unicorns and social innovation. Graduates of the program will receive two MBAs and join the powerful alumni networks of both schools. Applications begin on 1 September, 2023, and the program commences in September 2024. 

SOURCE Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB)

Also from this source

Study Shows Foreign Investment Leads to Substantial Increase in ESG Performance of Chinese Firms

Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.