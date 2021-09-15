Escrow Options Group Named To Inc 5000's List Of The Fastest Growing Private Companies In 2021

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Escrow Options Group, one of the fastest growing full-service escrow companies in California, has been named to the Inc. 5000's 2021 list of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in the country.

"We are so excited to be named in Inc. 5000's 2021 list of Fastest Growing Private Companies," said Tara Johnson, Escrow Options Group President. "We have an amazing team of escrow professionals that are dedicated to achieving the best experience for all parties in each transaction. I am so proud of our team, as they continue to conquer goals and exceed expectations!"

Escrow Options Group is committed to its communities and is a proud sponsor of Orange County REALTORS® Association and the Women's Council of REALTORS® Santa Clarita. The Escrow Options Group team also gives back through local volunteerism and fundraisers.

Escrow Options Group sets itself apart by the level of professionalism they provide, the dedication to treating each transaction with a personal touch and by delivering excellent customer experiences from start to finish. The extraordinary culture, modern marketing and branding, and dynamic offices have helped Escrow Options Group attract some of the best names in the industry. With twelve offices in five major counties, Real Estate professionals can enjoy the conveniences of having locations across Southern California, making them one of the largest Independent Escrow Companies in California.

ABOUT ESCROW OPTIONS GROUP

Escrow Options Group makes sure everything they do is with an integrity-based approach – from their commitment to the highest quality of escrow services, to the way they engage with their customers. Established in 2005, Escrow Options Group has been serving the needs and exceeding the expectations of thousands of home buyers, sellers and investors throughout California. Their professional team understands that the most important attributes of any transaction are the clients' needs, interest and goals.

