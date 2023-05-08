ESD Alliance Elects 10-Member Governing Council to 2-Year Term

MILPITAS, Calif., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance, a SEMI Technology Community, today announced the election of its Governing Council for the 2023-2025 term. New to the Governing Council are Niels Faché, vice president and general manager at Keysight, and John Lee, general manager and vice president at Ansys.

Faché and Lee join Governing Council members re-elected to a two-year term that runs through 2025:

Dr. Aart de Geus , chairman and CEO of Synopsys, Inc.

, chairman and CEO of Synopsys, Inc. Dr. Anirudh Devgan , president and CEO of Cadence Design Systems

, president and CEO of Cadence Design Systems Niels Faché, vice president and general manager of Keysight

Aki Fujimura , CEO of D2S

, CEO of D2S Maheen Hamid , CFO and COO of Breker Verification Systems

, CFO and COO of Breker Verification Systems Dr. John Kibarian , president and CEO of PDF Solutions, Inc.

, president and CEO of PDF Solutions, Inc. John Lee , general manager and vice president of Ansys

, general manager and vice president of Ansys Dr. Prakash Narain , president and CEO from Real Intent

, president and CEO from Real Intent Joe Sawicki , executive vice president of Siemens EDA

, executive vice president of Siemens EDA Bob Smith , executive director of the ESD Alliance

The Governing Council was elected by more than 60% of eligible member companies casting ballots during the voting period that ended April 28.

"It's a pleasure to announce the results of our Governing Council election," said Bob Smith, executive director of the ESD Alliance. "We welcome returning and new council members and thank outgoing members Dean Drako of IC Manage and industry veteran and former ESD Alliance chair Simon Segars for their many years of service to the ESD Alliance."

About the Electronic System Design Alliance

The Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance, a SEMI Technology Community representing members in the electronic system and semiconductor design ecosystem, is a community that addresses technical, marketing, economic and legislative issues affecting the entire industry. It acts as the central voice to communicate and promote the value of the semiconductor design ecosystem as a vital component of the global electronics industry. Visit www.semi.org/en/communities/esda to learn more.

Follow the ESD Alliance

ESD Alliance Bridging the Frontier blog

Twitter: @ESDAlliance

LinkedIn

Facebook

About SEMI

SEMI® connects more than 2,500 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA), the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) and SOI Consortium are SEMI Strategic Technology Communities. Visit www.semi.org, contact one of our worldwide offices, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and Twitter to learn more.

All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Association Contact

Nanette Collins

Public Relations for the ESD Alliance

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE SEMI