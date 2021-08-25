ESD Protection Devices Market- COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis| Market witnesses emergence of Infineon Technologies AG and Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. as Key Market Contributors

Impact of COVID-19

This pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

The industry is expected to have a mixed impact due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus The market will have a direct impact due to the spread. In the short term, the market demand will show at par growth due to the increase in infections and reduced economic activity.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Material, which is the leading segment in the market?

The ESD protection devices market share growth by the ceramic segment is leading the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The projected valuation of the ESD protection devices market by 2025 is USD 275.77 million .

Who are the top players in the market?

Infineon Technologies AG, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Nexperia BV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Panasonic Corp., ROHM Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV., TDK Corp., Texas Instruments Inc., and Vishay Intertechnology Inc. are some of the major key players in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The growing semiconductor industry in China is one of the key factors notably driving the growth. However, the falling of the market for personal computers is a major challenge.

How big is the APAC market?

APAC will contribute 68% of the overall ESD protection devices market growth during the forecast period.

The growing demand for consumer electronics and augmented demand for automotive electronics will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors like competition among local vendors and lack of product differentiation are likely to pose challenges for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this ESD protection devices market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

ESD Protection Devices Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

ESD Protection Devices Market is segmented as below:

Material

Ceramic



Silicon

Application

Consumer Electronics



Telecommunications



Automotive Electronics



Power Infrastructure



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

ESD Protection Devices Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The ESD protection devices market report covers the following areas:

ESD Protection Devices Market Size

ESD Protection Devices Market Trends

ESD Protection Devices Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies an increase in the number of data centers as one of the prime reasons driving the ESD Protection Devices Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Access Technavio's Subscription Platform For 14 Days Free Trial Before Buying Full Report

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

ESD Protection Devices Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist ESD protection devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ESD protection devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ESD protection devices market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ESD protection devices market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Telecommunications - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Power infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Material

Market segments

Comparison by Material

Ceramic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Silicon - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Material

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Infineon Technologies AG

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Nexperia BV

ON Semiconductor Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

ROHM Co. Ltd.

STMicroelectronics NV.

TDK Corp.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

