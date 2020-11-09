Esdec Acquires PanelClaw

Esdec, the leading global rooftop solar mounting solutions provider, has acquired PanelClaw. Tweet this

"Esdec is the global leader in solar mounting and racking, so this is a move that just made sense for us. It provides us with access to R&D depth, strong financial backing, and economies of scale that will enable us to grow and innovate," said Costa Nicolaou, CEO of PanelClaw. "Our confidence in the growth and potential of the North American solar market is unparalleled and we look forward to building that future with Esdec."

PanelClaw will continue to operate as an independent business with a focus on directly serving commercial solar developers, EPC's and installers with its differentiated clawFR product and clawOS software. The current PanelClaw Management Team will continue leading the business. PanelClaw will also retain its independent brand name while becoming "An Esdec Company."

About PanelClaw

PanelClaw is a global expert focusing exclusively on flat roof PV structures. The company is headquartered north of Boston, Massachusetts and has gigawatts of experience designing and engineering flat roof structures. As the market share leader in the United States, PanelClaw has developed a reputation for world-class customer service, unmatched product reliability, and relentless innovation. For more information, contact [email protected] or visit https://www.panelclaw.com.

About Esdec

The Esdec Solar Group develops, manufactures, and supplies solar rooftop mounting solutions for the residential, commercial, and industrial markets. Developed by installers, for installers, Esdec has simplified installations with some of the fastest, most economical mounting solutions on the market. With over 15 years of experience and more than 7 GW of installed capacity, we are one of the leading rooftop mounting systems and components companies in the U.S. and Europe. Esdec entered the U.S. market in September 2018, acquired EcoFasten in November 2018, and acquired IronRidge and QuickMount in 2019. For more information, visit https://usa.esdec.com/

