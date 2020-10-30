SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Esdec, the leading global rooftop solar mounting solutions provider, announced today that it has become an Intertek Satellite Lab for their North American solar racking and mounting brands. The move allows EcoFasten, IronRidge, and QuickMount to be under the same industry-leading certification provider of 'Total Quality Assurance.' Intertek's network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in 100+ countries delivers innovative and bespoke assurance, testing, inspection, and certification to industries worldwide. By joining the Satellite Lab program, the Esdec Solar Group's companies can decrease certification timelines and time to market.

Esdec Solar Group Granted Intertek Satellite Lab Status in North America

"Becoming an Intertek Satellite Lab is an important milestone for us and the solar industry. The North American solar industry is poised for innovation and massive growth in the coming decade. By uniting under one testing and certification system, our companies are better positioned to provide our customers the speed and world class product safety certification they need in a fast-growing environment," said Dieuwke Boersma, CTO of Esdec.

Esdec is one of Europe's largest solar mounting providers and the market leader in the US. In 2020 Esdec entered the Indian solar market. The company is known for its state-of-the-art innovation center, R&D strength, and intellectual property portfolio. As U.S. PV capacity is expected to more than double over the next five years, the balanced portfolio of the Esdec Solar Group provides installers and distributors the certainty they need for their supply chain.

About Esdec

The Esdec Solar Group develops, manufactures, and supplies solar rooftop mounting solutions for the residential, commercial, and industrial markets. Developed by installers, for installers, Esdec has simplified installations with some of the fastest, most economical mounting solutions on the market. With over 15 years of experience and more than 7 GW of installed capacity, we are one of the leading rooftop mounting systems and components companies in the U.S. and Europe. Esdec entered the U.S. market in September 2018, acquired EcoFasten in November 2018, and acquired IronRidge and QuickMount in 2019. For more information, visit https://usa.esdec.com/

