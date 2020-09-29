ESE Enters Asia via Partnership Deal with Top Gaming Technology Company

Meta.us, a leading gaming technology company, signs partnership agreement with ESE for expansion of technology platform

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: ESE) (the "Company" or "ESE"), a Europe based technology company with global reach and valuable assets in the gaming sector, particularly related to esports, is pleased to announce it has entered into a partnership agreement with meta.us Pte Ltd. ("Meta"), a Singapore based technology company.

The services make ESE a key partner and operator for Meta. Under the terms of the partnership agreement, ESE will manage a European rollout for the Meta platform. In addition, ESE will have exclusivity for the platform in certain European regions. There will be a 50/50 income split on profits resulting from certain business under the partnership. Furthermore, Meta will support ESE in a South East Asia focused expansion of ESE's business.

Founded by gaming industry veterans, Meta produces esports events through its proprietary esports platform enabling sponsors and publishers to access the over 55,000,000 esports fans in SEA. Esports events on the Meta platform generate upwards of 1,000,000 impressions per month. Meta's scalable technology platform has 30,000+ competitive gamer profiles across 25 countries and 18 games, where competitive gamers use Meta to find teammates and compete in tournaments. Meta was used as the technology platform as part of the qualifiers for the 2019 Southeast Asia Games, where esports was a medal event for the first time in an International Olympic Committee (IOC) sanctioned event. Working with major corporate partners, Meta aims to fulfill its vision of helping the next generation of esports talent develop and be discovered.

"We started Meta.us to help in the development and discovery of esports talent. We want to give gamers— regardless of their status or experience— a chance to grow and to go as far as their talent and hard work can take them," commented Meta.us co-founder and CEO Alan Chou. Alan continued, "Working with ESE Entertainment is a fantastic opportunity for Meta.us to expand our business. The size and power of the esports audience is undeniable, especially in Europe. ESE Entertainment, with one of the strongest management teams in Europe, is well positioned to guide us through a major expansion. We look forward to expanding our business relationship with ESE in the future."

"Asia is one of the largest markets in the world for gaming and esports. The partnership with Meta.us is a major step as we enter the Asian market. We are confident this technology expansion will allow us to generate new revenue," commented Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE Entertainment. "One of our main growth drivers is expanding revenue through a scalable technology platform. Our new business partnership with Meta is just one example of how we can expand gaming revenue in the global market."

ESE Entertainment's diverse platform of gaming assets allows the Company to create reach. With a key focus in Europe, ESE powers a significant platform which is lucrative to advertisers.

About Meta.us

Website: www.meta.us

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE Entertainment (TSXV: ESE) is a Europe based technology company focused on gaming, particularly on esports. ESE consists of multiple assets and world-class operators in the gaming and esports industries. Capabilities include but are not limited to: physical infrastructure, broadcasting, global distribution for gaming and esports-related content, advertising, sponsorship support, and a growing esport team franchise. ESE is focused on bridging Europe, Asia, and North America. For further information: ESE Contact, Konrad Wasiela, CEO, Email: [email protected]

Website: www.ese.gg

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, comments with respect to strategies, expectations, planned operations and future actions of the Company. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

