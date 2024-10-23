ESE Entertainment Provides Corporate Update on Bombee Americas Acquisition

Merger Anticipated to Improve Financial Performance and Expand ESE's Reach with Tier 1 Clients Across Gaming and Entertainment Sectors

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQBSS: ENTEF) ("ESE" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide a corporate update following its acquisition of Bombee Global Entertainment Ltd. ("Bombee Americas" or "Bombee"), the North American arm of the premier gaming production and entertainment company, Bombee Event Production AB ("Bombee AB"). Bombee is known for delivering world-class live productions and event management for top-tier clients including Activision Blizzard, RedBull, Electronic Arts and more.

This acquisition represents a pivotal moment in ESE's growth strategy, as Bombee's expertise in the gaming and traditional media space, coupled with its strong roster of Tier 1 clients, positions ESE to further scale operations across North America and beyond.

Strategic Highlights and Future Objectives:

Proven Revenue Growth and Future Pipeline: Bombee brings strong financial performance with a robust project pipeline extending into 2025 and 2026. This acquisition reinforces ESE's growth trajectory, enabling both companies to capitalize on new opportunities and revenue streams, driving long-term profitability.





Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE Entertainment, shared, "Acquiring Bombee is a game-changing step for ESE. Bombee's expertise in delivering world-class gaming and entertainment experiences, alongside their work with Tier 1 clients, aligns perfectly with our vision to become a North American leader in the gaming and entertainment space. We are now better positioned than ever to scale, innovate, and deliver unparalleled value to our clients and shareholders."

Tamir Kastiel, CEO of Bombee Americas, shared, "Today marks a groundbreaking moment in Bombee's journey and a pivotal step that furthers our plan for global expansion. Together, we will innovate, expand our reach, and redefine what's possible in our industry. This partnership opens incredible doors for growth and opportunity. We have a lot of exciting plans, and I am excited for what the future holds for our team, clients and partners."

Gustav Karlsson, Founder of Bombee AB, shared, "The rapid growth and success of the American entity is a positive reflection on our global brand. While our European entity was not included in this transaction, I am enthusiastic for the future of the global brand and the partnerships that are being built. Congratulations to the team and everyone involved."

With a revitalized operational structure and an enhanced portfolio of offerings, ESE is committed to driving innovation across gaming and entertainment. The combined resources of Bombee and ESE not only strengthen their position in the industry but also open up new opportunities to innovate. The expanded service offerings and enhanced operational capacity will enable ESE to drive even greater results for its clients, delivering immersive and technically advanced experiences across the globe.

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE is a global technology company focused on gaming. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. | www.esegaming.com

About Bombee Americas

Bombee Americas is a leader in entertainment services, specializing in advanced technical solutions for the gaming and esports sector. Offering comprehensive support and state-of-the-art technology designed to empower productions and enhance the gaming experience for audiences worldwide. Led by a team of industry experts, dedicated to innovation and setting the standard for performance and reliability in the rapidly evolving entertainment landscape. | www.bombee.gg .

About Bombee AB

Bombee AB is the founding brand and counterpart of Bombee Americas and was not acquired by ESE.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

