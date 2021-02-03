ESE Partners with ESTV, the NFL Alumni Association, and the American Cancer Society for Super Bowl Esports Event

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) (the "Company" or "ESE") is pleased to announce it has partnered with the National Football League Alumni Association ("NFLA"), the American Cancer Society, and ESTV (Esports TV), to organize the "Madden The Yard Legends Challenge" esports event (the "Event").

The Event will be four-days, from February 3 to February 6, 2021, which will lead into the Esports Super Bowl Championship on the week of the Super Bowl. The Event will be bringing together professional NFL players and alumni, like former Tom Brady teammate and Super Bowl Champion Shane Vereen, and 4-time Pro Bowler and former star running back for the Green Bay Packers Ahman Green. The Event will also bring together professional gamers, and gaming enthusiasts. Participants will be playing Madden, which is a football video game. There will be daily events including gaming tournaments, live virtual music concert, networking events, broadcasting, and extensive social media interaction.

The event will be broadcast on ESTV's TV channel, Twitch, YouTube and Facebook, as well as through other distribution partners including Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV Plus, Roku TV, Sling TV and more.

ESE will be assisting with the organization and execution of the Event and through the participation of ESE's professional esports team, K1CK.

Eric Yoon, CEO of ESTV commented "ESTV is excited to be partnering with ESE Entertainment on this Super Bowl event. We anticipate attendance from many athletes and influencers, further shining a spotlight on esports. The synergy between ESE and ESTV is clear, and we look forward to doing more together soon."

"ESE is thrilled to partner with ESTV, the NFL Alumni Association, and the American Cancer Association for this Super Bowl Week gaming event. The Super Bowl is already the most viewed sporting and television event in the United States, so it is a tremendous opportunity to coordinate and execute an esports event alongside. We are excited to see how many gaming enthusiasts tune in for this great event." commented Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE.

About ESE

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming, particularly on esports. ESE consists of multiple assets and world-class operators in the gaming and esports industries. Capabilities include but are not limited to: physical infrastructure, broadcasting, global distribution for gaming and esports-related content, advertising, sponsorship support, and a growing esport team franchise. ESE is focused on bridging Europe, Asia and North America. | www.ese.gg

About ESTV

ESTV is the first 24-7 live linear video channel dedicated to esports in the U.S. Launched in May 2019, ESTV provides round-the-clock coverage of esports athletes and gaming franchises from an insider perspective. ESTV is available on the Roku® Channel (U.S. & Canada), Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV Plus, Dish® Sling TV, VIZIO, Rakuten TV (Europe), TCL TV (worldwide), ZEASN (worldwide), Hisense Sharp (worldwide), RAD TV (Playstation, Google TV & Android TV), EASY TV (Brazil), Select TV, TikiLIVE, XOD Global (worldwide), Simul-TV in the U.S. and international territories as well as over the air network for local media market. We are also available on Twitch, YouTube and Facebook platforms and streams live linear feed and AVOD services. ESTV partners with the world's top gaming networks and production partners for the most robust esports content lineup on linear, online and mobile. ESTV is also an exclusive media broadcast partner of the Department of Defense Joint Base Lewis McChord and NFL Alumni esports events. For more information, please visit www.estv.co

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the benefits derived by ESE's sponsorship of the Event; the success and reception of the Event in the market; and the scope of distribution of the Event. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of ESE should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE ESE Entertainment Inc.

