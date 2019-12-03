eSentire Announces Amit Mital as Strategic Advisor

As artificial intelligence, digital transformation, cloud and cybersecurity continue to converge it becomes even more crucial to understand the future enterprise software landscape. As a strategic advisor to eSentire, Mital will work with eSentire's product and technology teams to accelerate innovation.

Kerry Bailey, CEO, eSentire, said: "Amit is a visionary in the tech sector and brings a wealth of experience in driving disruptive technology, innovation strategy and business results. These skills will further enhance eSentire's leading managed detection and response service portfolio and provide the right solutions at the right time for the right buyer."

Amit Mital, CEO and founder, Kernel Labs, said: "To be most effective, emerging technologies must be coupled with a proactive approach to security threat detection and response. I'm excited to join forces with eSentire to extend product and service technologies to move MDR forward in the market."

As a corporate vice president at Microsoft and CTO at Symantec, Mital established a history of building world-class teams, driving disruptive innovation, and delivering business results. He's currently the founder and CEO of Kernel Labs, launched in 2015 as a startup studio focused on machine learning scenarios, cybersecurity and virtual reality. A recognized leader in disruptive innovation, he is an active investor in several Seattle and Silicon Valley startups and serves as a mentor and advisor to a host of entrepreneurs. Mital holds 43 U.S. and international patents, and has a master's degree in engineering from Dartmouth College.

For more information about eSentire Managed Detection and Response, visit here.

About eSentire:

eSentire, Inc., the global leader in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), keeps organizations safe from constantly evolving cyber attacks that technology alone cannot prevent. Its 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC), staffed by elite security analysts, hunts, investigates, and responds in real-time to known and unknown threats before they become business disrupting events. Protecting more than $6 trillion AUM in the financial sector alone, eSentire absorbs the complexity of cybersecurity, delivering enterprise-grade protection and the ability to comply with growing regulatory requirements. For more information, visit www.esentire.com and follow @eSentire .

PR Contact:

Rebecca Freiburger

eSentire Corporate Communications

+1 226.924.4679

Rebecca.Freiburger@esentire.com

SOURCE eSentire, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.esentire.com

