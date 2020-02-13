eSentire Extends Managed Detection and Response to Major Cloud Platforms

eSentire's new cloud portfolio brings 24x7x365, configuration and vulnerability monitoring, threat detection and response to IaaS and SaaS

WATERLOO, Ontario and SEATTLE, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eSentire, Inc ., the global leader in cloud-delivered Managed Detection and Response (MDR) , today announced the availability of esCLOUD. This comprehensive portfolio extends eSentire's industry-leading MDR capabilities and elite threat hunting expertise for on-premises to modern cloud environments.

Technical preview of esCLOUD will begin at the end of February with general availability at the end of March. The esCLOUD portfolio will include support for Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Microsoft Office 365 with support for Google G Suite, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Dropbox and Box to follow this year.

Cloud platforms accelerate the use of new technologies and services, enabling IT to move at the speed of business. This has created yet another level of security complexity and risk as cloud extends the attack surface beyond traditional security controls. Cloud adoption is resulting in significant volumes of business-critical data moving to the cloud, but often without the protections that were in place in traditional enterprise environments.

Rapid development and deployment in the cloud means that simple configuration errors can lead to the exposure of large volumes of sensitive data. esCLOUD constantly monitors customer cloud environments to detect improper configurations and vulnerabilities that could lead to data loss and compromise. Automated policy enforcement, combined with response and remediation from eSentire's expert security analysts, ensures that customers can operate in the cloud with confidence.

C.J. Spallitta, Chief Product Officer, eSentire, said: "esCLOUD, backed by our elite threat hunters in our 24x7 Security Operations Centers, gives our customers peace of mind that their increasing adoption of cloud service has the critical visibility and rapid response to threats that will keep their business secure."

Michael Guenzler, SVP, Chief Information Security Officer, Venerable, said: "Cloud is essential to meet the demands needed to grow our business. We will build upon our existing relationship with eSentire and the robust cybersecurity capabilities they provide to continue to mitigate threats across our growing cloud footprint."

Mike Sapien, Chief Analyst, Ovum, said: "Most organizations have moved to cloud services. Securing the cloud is very different from securing on-premises networks and endpoints. Realtime, accurate configuration and vulnerability monitoring along with threat detection and response is required today as many organizations are employing hybrid IT environments leveraging IaaS and SaaS providers. eSentire's new esCLOUD portfolio provides protection from the most relevant threats so companies can move their workloads to the cloud with greater confidence. Organizations need solutions that provide the right visibility across their entire IT environment – from cloud assets to network to endpoints and on-premises equipment. eSentire combines this multi-signal approach, with strong security expertise and 24x7 SOC monitoring, allowing them to detect and respond to sophisticated threats across the entire IT ecosystem."

esCLOUD for IaaS

For customers who have a cloud-native or hybrid cloud network infrastructure, esCLOUD for IaaS will provide real-time detection, response and containment capabilities for threats, misconfiguration, network anomalies and adherence to compliance standards.

esCLOUD for SaaS

esCLOUD for SaaS expands the use of esLOG+ to ingest logs from SaaS environments. eSentire's proprietary investigative logic alerts the security analysts in the eSentire SOC when threats are found.

eSentire delivers the power of MDR extending across an organization's growing cloud workloads. For more information about esCLOUD and eSentire Managed Detection and Response, visit here .

About eSentire:

eSentire, Inc., the global leader in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), keeps organizations safe from constantly evolving cyberattacks that technology alone cannot prevent. Its 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC), staffed by elite security analysts, hunts, investigates, and responds in real-time to known and unknown threats before they become business disrupting events. Protecting more than $6 trillion AUM, eSentire absorbs the complexity of cybersecurity, delivering enterprise-grade protection and the ability to comply with growing regulatory requirements. For more information, visit www.esentire.com and follow @eSentire.

