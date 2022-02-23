eSentire Partner Anchor Technologies a Key Player in Growth and Success

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchor Technologies, Inc., recognized as a premier partner of eSentire, wishes to congratulate the global MDR cybersecurity leader on their latest success and growth. eSentire recently raised US$325M, achieved unicorn status, and again earned a spot on the celebrated CRN 2022 Managed Service Provider 500 list in the Security 100 category. Anchor has been a top provider of the eSentire solution for six years. eSentire CEO, Kerry Bailey, said of the partnership, "Anchor Technologies has been a key player in eSentire's growth and success. They truly understand the eSentire value proposition and share in our personal commitment to customer protection."

Anchor Technologies has just released a risk management platform, myCYPR, intended to further assist organizations in their cybersecurity efforts. myCYPR provides Managed Planning and Protection (MPP) services and aids preventative cybersecurity. The interactive platform manages compliance, internal and third-party risk, and delivers next generation security assessments in a single tool. myCYPR also allows both principal organizations and third-party vendors to interact with risk data and self-track remediation. CISOs, IT leaders, and security teams across industries will gain real-time, interactive insight to risk management and the ability to self-track remediation from the only solution backed by the power of a security services team.