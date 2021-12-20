ESET announces 35% off all consumer products in time for holidays

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For a special New Year's promotion, ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, announced today that it is offering 35% off all its consumer products. Starting today and through January 14, 2022, ESET Smart Security Premium, ESET Internet Security and ESET NOD32 Antivirus will be offered to new U.S. customers at a reduced price.

ESET Smart Security Premium: $38.99 (originally $59.99 )

(originally ) ESET Internet Security: $32.49 (originally $49.99 )

(originally ) ESET NOD32 Antivirus: $25.99 (originally $39.99 )

ESET launched an updated version of its award-winning consumer products in October, with a host of new features and improved protection for home users. Users of these products will now have access to ESET HOME, available as a mobile app or web portal, to manage the security of all their Windows and Android home devices from one seamless and convenient interface.

"With more people working from home, and consequently more cyberattacks aimed at home networks, it's vital that people keep safe from these persistent cyber threats," said Brent McCarty, president of ESET North America. "That's why we are pleased to offer our consumer products at a reduced rate for this special New Year's promotion, so home users can safely work, browse, buy and pay online knowing they're backed by our easy-to-use products."

ESET Smart Security Premium offers premium protection for PC, macOS and Android with safe banking and password manager. Features include advanced threat detection, extra theft protection, easy password management and military-grade encryption. To effectively address home users' requirements and provide top-level protection, ESET Smart Security Premium also now comes integrated with LiveGuard, an additional proactive layer of protection against never-before-seen types of threats. ESET Smart Security Premium allows people to shop and bank online securely, secures all of their devices and encrypts files and photos.

Ideal for modern users concerned about their privacy and who actively use the internet for shopping, banking, work, and communication, ESET Internet Security includes banking and payment protection; firewall and network inspector; parental controls; and legendary antivirus technology with multilayered proactive protection for Windows, macOS and Android devices.

ESET NOD32 Antivirus is fast, light, and vital for gamers and everyday users who don't want any interruptions. It features multilayered security, including antivirus and antispyware protections, an improved ransomware shield and exploit blocker, advanced machine learning, and script-based attack protection. ESET NOD32 Antivirus secures Windows and macOS devices.

ESET's products offer powerful, multilayered protection based on more than 30 years of research and cutting-edge security. For more information on ESET's New Year's promotion, visit eset.com/us/new-year-2022.

About ESET

For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. With solutions ranging from endpoint and mobile security to encryption, multi-factor authentication and endpoint detection and response, ESET's high-performing, easy-to-use products unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an intelligent IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This aim is backed by ESET's R&D centers worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

