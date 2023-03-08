ESET Announces Eighth Annual Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship in North America

Continuing to embrace equity in the industry, ESET is offering four scholarships to North American women studying in STEM fields

TORONTO and SAN DIEGO, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If this year's International Women's Day theme teaches us anything, it's that in order to have true gender equity, it is essential for society to provide economic opportunity in spaces where women are underrepresented.

To embrace women and support their journey, ESET, a global leader in IT security, will once again #EmbraceEquity with its eighth annual Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship, awarding the prize to four women in North America.

ESET will be providing $10,000 USD scholarships to two women in the United States and $5,000 CAD scholarships to two women in Canada. Applicants are required to be enrolled in a graduate or undergraduate program majoring in a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) field. In addition, the students will be asked to detail their career goals, and what steps they plan to take to "pay it forward" for other women pursuing careers in STEM.

Celeste Blodgett, Vice President of Human Resources at ESET is thrilled with how successful the scholarship has been over the years. "At ESET we believe in a culture of inclusion and a culture of equity – without opportunity, there can be no equity," she said. "Year after year, we choose to support and empower women through the ESET Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship so they may pursue their passions in cybersecurity and STEM. This work is critical for us to break down barriers of entry into the field to support the next generation of female cybersecurity experts."

Applications are now being accepted and are due by April 7, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Those who are ineligible to apply are encouraged to share this opportunity with friends and family.

A 2022 (ISC)2 Women in Cybersecurity Report found that women accounted for 30% of global cybersecurity workers who are under the age of 30; additionally, they accounted for just 14% of those 60 or older. Slowly and through every generation, there is progress being made but there is still so much more to do.

"Shifts are happening within the industry and while at first glance, they might seem dramatic, it is more of a trickle-down effect and there needs to be resources in place to speed up the culture of equity in the workplace," said Blodgett. "I've been lucky enough to hear the stories of the inspiring women who have applied for the scholarship, showing both their passion in the technology field and desire to do good in the world. I look forward to awarding the ESET scholarships to another round of strong, inspiring candidates this year."

REQUIREMENTS, DETAILS AND HOW TO APPLY

ESET will award scholarship to a woman who is currently enrolled as a graduate/undergraduate student in North America, majoring in a STEM field of study.

How do I qualify for the scholarship?

You must be enrolled in or accepted to an accredited college or university within North America. (The graduate/undergraduate program does not have to be a cybersecurity program; however, in your application, you should make clear that you aspire to have a career in the cybersecurity industry.)

New this year: ESET has decided to forego minimum GPA requirements so anyone interested and passionate in science, technology and cybersecurity can apply.

What is the deadline for submission?

Submissions will be accepted from March 8, 2023 – April 7, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

ESET will announce the winner in May 2023.

What do I submit / How do I submit my application?

Applicants can apply and learn more about the scholarships by visiting our application pages. If you're a US student, you can apply here; if you're a Canadian student, apply here.

Additional details

Essays may be submitted in English or Spanish for US students.

Essays may be submitted in English or French for Canadian students.

Finalists may be required to supply additional personal or professional references.

Judging is conducted by a panel of ESET staff, including cybersecurity experts.

Winners will be asked to provide a photo of themselves, which may be used for promotional purposes.

If the application or essays are incomplete, they will not be considered.

Immediate family members or dependents of ESET employees are not eligible to participate.

Questions? Email us at [email protected] [US-only inquiries] or [email protected] [Canada-only inquiries] with any questions, and we'll get back to you as soon as possible.

