ESET Announces Integration of its ESET PROTECT Platform with Elastic Security

ESET integrates its ESET PROTECT Platform telemetry into Elastic Security for SIEM to offer enhanced detection and response for businesses.





The integration, based on ESET PROTECT Platform APIs, offers high-quality threat detection with low false positives and minimal system impact, ensuring efficient prevention and system integrity.





Customers of ESET and Elastic will benefit from enhanced and automated alert verification processes, access to global telemetry in real time, and actionable insights to defend against increasingly complex threats.

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ESET , a leading cybersecurity company, today announced the integration of its ESET PROTECT Platform with Elastic Security enhancing business security through cutting-edge detection and response capabilities. Elastic is the leading search AI company. The integration is set to transform security operations by providing unparalleled insights and facilitating swift action on cyber threats through the streamlined ingestion and analysis of telemetry data from ESET's endpoint products and XDR.

Elastic Security allows organizations to gather, analyze and visualize security data from a range of sources in real-time, offering a complete perspective of their security posture. ESET PROTECT Platform offers businesses of all sizes the most comprehensive, AI-native threat prevention and response capabilities, in combination with expert human analysis and comprehensive threat intelligence. The combination of ESET PROTECT and Elastic's security platform enables the collection of telemetry from ESET endpoint products and XDR, ensuring a proactive security stance.

By integrating Elastic Security with the ESET PROTECT Platform, organizations can significantly improve their threat detection and incident response processes. This integration automates the analysis of alerts, reducing the time and resources required to identify genuine threats. It filters out false positives efficiently, ensuring that security teams can focus on addressing real vulnerabilities and threats, enhancing the overall security posture. Threat hunters gain access to more comprehensive data and advanced analytics, and they are equipped with insights to operate at scale. Once a threat is detected, the integrated system can initiate predefined response protocols, minimizing the response time to incidents. This capability not only reduces the potential impact of security breaches, but also streamlines and automates the overall incident response process, ensuring a swift and efficient resolution to threats.

"In the current digital environment, organizations are confronted with an increasing array of advanced cyber threats. There's a critical need for robust solutions that facilitate the real-time monitoring and detection of security incidents, empowering organizations to react swiftly and efficiently," stated Trent Matchett, ESET Director of Global Strategic Accounts. "Our joint customers now have at their disposal a powerful combination of ESET's advanced prevention and detection capabilities, and Elastic's analytical strengths, setting a new standard for proactive security operations."

ESET Inspect acts as the XDR-enabling module of the ESET PROTECT platform, delivering breach prevention, enhanced visibility, and remediation. ESET Inspect is a comprehensive detection and response with rich features such as: incident detection, incident management and response, data collection, indicators of compromise detection, anomaly detection, behavior detection, and policy violations. For more information on ESET Inspect, visit here.

To discover more about how ESET PROTECT's integration with Elastic is redefining security operations, visit our corporate website, or make a direct inquiry.

For more information on ESET's investment in API integrations and opportunities to partner, visit here.

About ESET

ESET provides cutting-edge digital security to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of known and emerging cyber threats — securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it's endpoint, cloud, or mobile protection, its AI-native, cloud-first solutions, and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multi-factor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. An ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and X.

SOURCE ESET