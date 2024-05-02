ESET Canada Announces Launch of Local Data Centre

Data centre focused on enhancing customer experience and security standards for Canadians

TORONTO, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ESET, a global leader in digital security, is pleased to announce the establishment of its first local data centre in Canada, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to delivering unparalleled service and security to its customers across the country.

The local data centre plays a crucial role in accelerating the delivery of ESET's innovative cybersecurity solutions to Canadian businesses and individuals. By leveraging state-of-the-art technology and robust infrastructure, ESET will be able to deploy updates and patches more efficiently, ensuring that customers are always protected against the latest threats.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our first local data centre in Canada," said Bob Bonneau, Country Manager at ESET Canada. "This investment underscores our unwavering commitment to provide our customers with the highest level of service and security. ESET will now deliver faster response times, greater reliability and enhanced data protection. Leading this effort is also a tactical move for the company as Canada aims to pivot into an era of data protectionism."

The launch of the new data centre represents a strategic investment in Canada's cybersecurity infrastructure, enabling ESET to better serve its growing customer base with faster response times, enhanced data protection and improved overall performance.

The importance of a local data centre is critical with cybersecurity threats evolving rapidly. By housing critical data and infrastructure within Canada's borders, ESET ensures compliance with local regulations and provides customers with peace of mind knowing that their sensitive information remains secure and protected.

"Fulfilling Canadian client needs is at the heart of this decision, we are answering their call and growing concerns for data privacy by presenting a local option," said Michal Jankech, Vice President of SMB & MSP at ESET. "With this new data centre we are keeping the landscape for data hosting competitive, offering Canadian businesses and consumers freedom of choice."

ESET Canada remains dedicated to empowering Canadians to enjoy the full potential of the digital world without compromise. With the establishment of its local data centre, ESET reaffirms its position as a trusted partner in cybersecurity, committed to safeguarding the digital lives of individuals and businesses across the country.

Current ESET customers can rest assured that a local representative will reach out to discuss options available for transferring data.

For more information about ESET Canada and its comprehensive range of cybersecurity solutions, visit, https://www.eset.com/ca/

About ESET

ESET provides cutting-edge digital security to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of known and emerging cyber threats — securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it's endpoint, cloud or mobile protection, its AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multi-factor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. An ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

