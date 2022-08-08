ESET Celebrates Back to School with Cybersecurity Discounts

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As families across the country prepare for the 2022-2023 school year, ESET has announced a new discount for students on its world-class digital security solutions – in effect now through September 15. To ensure that students and their parents have the tools needed to keep their technology safe, ESET is offering 30% off its consumer cybersecurity solutions for children in elementary, middle and high school. College students can receive 50% off these best-in-class solutions by using their ID.me login.

"Whether students are heading to school down the block or across the country, they are relying on a range of devices to support their studies, entertainment and social lives," said Brent McCarty, president of ESET North America. "Given the amount of time that young people spend on their devices, they require tools that provide advanced protection from hackers, scams and malware without slowing their devices down. That is why we are offering special deals on our cybersecurity solutions for this at-risk group."

ESET is a digital security company that protects more than 110 million homes around the world. The company's solutions offer multilayered security that protects families against all types of online and offline threats. This includes:

Multiplatform protection – Secures all devices, including macOS, Windows and Android, with a single license.

Privacy protection – Prevents unauthorized access to computers and misuse of personal data. Users can also safely make online payments or conduct internet banking through ESET's special secured browser.

Anti-theft features – Tracks and locates missing devices if they get lost or stolen to aid in recovery efforts.

Safer connections – Protects webcams and home routers from intruders and scans smart devices for vulnerabilities.

To enable families to benefit from all the positives that the digital world can bring, ESET has also developed free resources for parents and educators to use to teach young people how to stay safe when using technology. Visit ESET's SaferKidsOnline resource center, which helps make the internet safer for children around the world.

For more information on ESET's back-to-school discounts and award-winning internet security for Windows, macOS and Android, visit https://www.eset.com/us/back-to-school-2022/.

About ESET

For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, as well as encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET's high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real-time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET's R&D centers worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

