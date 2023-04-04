ESET Earns 5-Star Rating in 2023 CRN Partner Program Guide

SAN DIEGO, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ESET, a global leader in digital security, today announced that it has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a prestigious 5-star rating in CRN's 2023 Partner Program Guide. The 5-star rating is awarded to companies that go above and beyond in their commitment to nurturing strong, profitable, successful channel partnerships.

"This recognition speaks to ESET's investment in the channel and our channel-first growth mindset that is delivering value for the partner community," said Ryan Grant, vice president of sales for ESET North America. "Our number one goal is to enable our partners through education, tools and resources that support them – from onboarding to lead development. Receiving a 5-star rating showcases how our program works to deliver rich margins, incumbency protection, innovative products and threat intelligence that set our channel partners up for success in a fiercely competitive landscape."

ESET has taken significant steps in the last year to enhance its partner program, deliver a new global CRM and enable companies to quickly scale and build cybersecurity expertise through intuitive marketing and training resources. From its competitive buyout program, Safer Employee campaign and Renewal as a Service (RaaS), ESET is focused on delivering innovative programs that enable partners to focus on new business and expand into new markets.

On the technology side, ESET offers advanced XDR, MDR and threat intelligence services that draw on 30+ years of innovation and research leadership to enable protection from zero days and real time visibility into the threat landscape. ESET is committed to offering integrations and plugins with major RMM and PSA players, recently introducing a new ESET Direct Endpoint Management plugin for the Kaseya VSA RMM tool and launching a strategic partnership with Atera.

"In today's world, the need for innovation is greater than ever," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Solution providers seek vendors that can keep pace with their developing business and evolving client needs. CRN's 2023 Partner Program Guide delivers deep insight into the strengths of each program, spotlighting the vendors dedicated to supporting their partner community and pushing positive change throughout the IT channel."

This annual guide offers essential information to solution providers such as managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), systems integrators, and strategic service providers as they explore technology manufacturers' partner programs to find the vendors that will best support their business needs. In the 2023 CRN Partner Program Guide, vendors were evaluated based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support and communication.

The 2023 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2023 issue of CRN and details on ESET's 5-star program are available here. To learn more about ESET, visit the Partner Program page.

About ESET

For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, as well as encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET's high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET's R&D centers worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

