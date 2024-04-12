ESET Earns Prestigious 5-Star Rating in 2024 CRN Partner Program Guide

SAN DIEGO, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ESET, a global leader in digital security, today announced that it has once again been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a prestigious 5-Star rating in its 2024 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide gives solution providers and VARs essential guidance to help them explore and identify technology partners whose programs deliver the most value and strongest alignment with their business goals.

"As a channel-first company, ESET has a relentless focus on our channel partners' success," said Ryan Grant, Vice President of Sales for ESET North America. "This 5-star rating recognizes ESET's cutting-edge channel tools and resources that empower partners to differentiate themselves, bolster their cybersecurity expertise and expand into new markets. With ESET, the channel is able to stay one step ahead with AI-native security solutions that minimize the attack surface for end users."

The CRN 5-Star rating is awarded to IT vendors whose partner programs outshine the rest in their commitment to developing profitable, successful channel partnerships and improving the end customer's experience with their brand.

Detailed in the CRN Partner Program Guide here, the ESET Partner Connect Program is easy, flexible and profitable for all types of partners – offering a tiered structure that fits the partner's business with stackable margins, and simple training resources. ESET's lucrative margin profile means partners can make up to 40 points, and partners can secure and protect their existing business with incumbency protection.

"Recognition on this list reflects the value of the spotlighted vendor partner programs and their commitment to evolving with solution providers and supporting IT channel success," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "This recognition empowers solution providers to discover vendors that keep pace with the evolving requirements of their business and their clients. With CRN's 2024 Partner Program Guide, solution providers can access deep insights into the unique strengths of each partner program and vendors who demonstrate dedication to their partner community."

The level and quality of support and resources that technology vendors offer through their partner programs is a critical consideration for solution providers as they assess which IT vendors, service providers and distributors to collaborate with on delivering world-class technology and service offerings. Key partner program elements like lead generation, sales and marketing program support, financial incentives, training and certifications, technical support, and expert implementation guidance clearly differentiate the top vendor partners—and demonstrably drive solution provider growth.

ESET partners have access to complementary phone, email and live chat support – located locally in San Diego, California. Last year, ESET won SC Media's Best Customer Service award based on its commitment to high-touch, localized customer support across time zones, channels and languages. This includes comprehensive Knowledgebase articles, online user guides and video tutorials that focus on deployment and maintenance, user scenarios, troubleshooting and the ability to engage directly with company security experts within ESET Security Forum.

The 2024 CRN Partner Program Guide is featured in the April 2024 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG. To learn more about ESET's partner program, visit https://www.eset.com/us/partnernow/.

ESET provides cutting-edge digital security to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of known and emerging cyber threats — securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it's endpoint, cloud or mobile protection, its AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multi-factor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. An ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter .

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

