ESET Honoured as Best Zero Trust Vendor at 17th Annual Reseller Choice Awards in Canada

First win in this category strengthens ESET's position in the cybersecurity market

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ESET has been honoured with a prestigious Reseller Choice Award, named the Best Zero Trust Vendor.

ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, is thrilled to announce its latest accolade at the 17th Annual Reseller Choice Awards in Canada. ESET has been recognized as the Best Zero Trust Vendor, marking this win to be its 16th Reseller Choice Award. The recognition from resellers emphasizes ESET's excellence in providing trustworthy and effective security solutions based on the principles of Zero Trust, reinforcing its position as a trusted leader in cybersecurity and meeting the evolving security needs of organizations in an era of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

Held in Toronto on February 1, 2024, the 17th Annual Reseller Choice Awards hosted representatives from Canadian Managed Service Programs, Value-Added Resellers, Information Technology Solution Providers, Managed Security Service Providers and Information Technology Consultant vendors and distributors from across the country at an in-person gala to compete for awards in more than 50 categories. Accepting the award was Zoey Dimitrova-Chappell, Director of Marketing at ESET Canada.

Every year, the Reseller Choice Awards aim to provide recognition for vendors and distributors in the IT sector. Winners are selected following a national survey of qualified vendors; those with the most votes from the channel community win.

"We are extremely honoured and proud to have received the Best Zero Trust Vendor award for the first time," says Bob Bonneau, Country Manager at ESET North America. "This recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to our valued channel partners and reinforces our mission to provide multilayered and innovative security solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of organizations."

Bonneau also spoke about prevailing IT trends, emphasizing the importance of threat intelligence in cybersecurity solutions. He highlighted what sets ESET apart in this domain, particularly its dedication to providing comprehensive threat intelligence, which forms the foundation of its security offerings.

For more than 30 years, ESET has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services for businesses and consumers worldwide. From a small, dynamic company, ESET has grown into a global brand with more than 110 million users in 202 countries and 13 international research and development centres — including one in Montreal.

Bonneau also shed light on how ESET's services are aligned with the current IT trends of compliance, cyber insurance regulation, and the shortage of qualified workers. He emphasized that ESET's offerings are not only cutting-edge but also address critical challenges faced by organizations today.

"The feedback from our Partners has been overwhelmingly positive. They have embraced the services we've introduced over the past year and are pleased to see our commitment to healthy margins continue, aligning closely with what they typically experience when selling the rest of our portfolio," Bonneau added. "We're excited to be able to offer this to Managed Service Providers (MSPs) later this year, empowering them to provide top-notch cybersecurity solutions to their clients."

The Reseller Choice Awards are organized by eChannelNEWS.com, the news media division of TechnoPlanet.

About ESET

For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, as well as encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET's high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET's R&D centers worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedInFacebook, and Twitter.

