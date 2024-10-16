ESET Integrates with SuperOps to Elevate Cybersecurity for MSPs

Setting a New Benchmark in Endpoint Management: Enhancing Operational Efficiency and Elevating Client Security

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, and SuperOps, a next-generation Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) and Professional Services Automation (PSA) platform, today announced their powerful integration.

This collaboration enables Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to seamlessly manage and secure their endpoints directly within the SuperOps platform, bringing unmatched efficiency and protection to their operations with the added power of ESET Endpoint Security, a core solution of the awarded and recognized ESET PROTECT Platform.

"Our goal at SuperOps is to make the work of MSPs more efficient and intuitive. Integrating ESET with SuperOps provides MSPs with a streamlined, all-in-one solution for endpoint security management. This partnership will empower MSPs to offer enhanced protection to their clients while, at the same time, simplifying their workflows," said Arvind Parthiban, Co-founder and CEO, SuperOps.

ESET's security products are highly regarded by analysts and customers for delivering a comprehensive high-quality multi-layered security stack configured to both prevent threats from taking hold on a network and to efficiently manage detection and response actions by leveraging both its AI-native detection technologies and its globally recognized research and threat intelligence.

The integration with SuperOps enables rapid deployment of our endpoint security solution on all assets within minutes, ensuring immediate protection and optimization. MSPs can automate ESET's next-gen security solution during asset onboarding to safeguard against zero-day, ransomware, phishing, and targeted attacks, and monitor protection status in real-time within SuperOps. This is all thanks to the multi-layered AI-native ESET LiveSense security stack incorporated within our endpoint product, turbocharging protection in an always-evolving threat landscape.

"ESET is well known as a reliable partner for thousands of MSPs, as we are quite serious about our partnerships. With this integration, MSPs can manage cybersecurity with greater ease and confidence. To achieve that, ESET's robust security measures combined with SuperOps' comprehensive management tools create a powerful synergy that enhances operational efficiency and client protection," said Michal Jankech, Vice President, Enterprise & SMB/MSP at ESET.

As damage from global cybercrime is projected to increase by 15% annually, reaching $10.5 trillion by 2025 (Source: Forbes), businesses, especially MSPs, need to make cybersecurity their top priority. The integration of ESET with SuperOps significantly enhances cybersecurity operations and boosts the security offerings of MSPs. By combining their strengths, ESET and SuperOps are redefining industry standards, empowering MSPs to provide their clients with unparalleled security.

