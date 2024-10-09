ESET Launches Cybersecurity Awareness Training Program "Digital Shadows: Cryptic Chronicles"

Employee training immerses users in cybercrime-solving adventures

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ESET, a global leader in digital security, today released its revamped ESET Cybersecurity Awareness Training "Digital Shadows: Cryptic Chronicles." The latest training course features a fresh new theme with a cyber-detective storyline. By simulating real-world scenarios, and offering dynamic games and interactive quizzes, the program is structured to ensure that employees are trained on critical cybersecurity topics to decrease employee-related threat vectors in the workplace.

"Traditional cybersecurity training often fails to capture the imagination of learners," said Clark Collett, Senior Training Manager at ESET North America. "We believe cybersecurity training doesn't have to be dull or tedious. That's why we at ESET have taken a different approach, injecting elements of comic books, animations and mobile games to enhance user engagement and knowledge retention. By incorporating feedback from ESET Labs and recent threat reports, companies can rest assured that their employees are learning about the latest tactics utilized by bad actors, and how to avoid common cyber mishaps."

With a gamified approach, the new training empowers employees to become vigilant defenders against cybercrime. The content is divided into five investigations, challenging employees to learn about phishing attacks, malware outbreaks, social engineering attempts like deepfakes, AI in the workplace, VPNs, passphrases, and more. Through interactive activities, participants are tasked with identifying threats, responding effectively, and mitigating risks in a dynamic and immersive learning environment.

As cybersecurity compliance and insurance requirements continue to increase for enterprises and small businesses alike, the training offers IT administrators with easy-to-use dashboards and granular reporting required to ensure employees complete their assignments. They can gauge your workforce resilience or reinforce your training by creating realistic phishing attacks via the ESET Phishing Simulator, using any of ESET's hundreds of regularly-updated templates or creating their own. Users who fail a test can be automatically enrolled in a refresher course.

"Tracking progress and engagement is essential for ensuring the effectiveness of cybersecurity training," said Clark. "By closely monitoring learners' progress, companies can identify improvement areas and tailor the training program to meet their needs effectively."

Since its initial launch by ESET North America in 2017, ESET's Cybersecurity Awareness Training program has garnered positive feedback from customers, who have praised its effectiveness in improving cybersecurity awareness and preparedness.

This October, to celebrate Cybersecurity Awareness Month, ESET is offering 20% off the new offering (details available here). Over the last two decades, Cybersecurity Awareness Month has grown into a collaborative effort between government and industry to enhance cybersecurity awareness, encourage actions by the public to reduce online risk, and generate discussion on cyber threats on a national and global scale. The 2024 theme, Secure Our World, recognizes the importance of taking daily action to reduce risks when online and using connected devices.

For more information about ESET's Cybersecurity Awareness Training program, visit https://www.eset.com/us/business/cybertraining/.

About ESET

For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, as well as encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET's high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET's R&D centers worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter (X).

SOURCE ESET