ESET Launches Interactive Phishing Derby with Prizes to Raise Awareness of Cybersecurity

SAN DIEGO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced the launch of an interactive phishing derby with prizes to raise awareness for cybersecurity training. The derby follows a multi-touch advertising campaign by ESET to raise awareness of safe cybersecurity practices and the importance of cybersecurity training. Tailored to small and midsize businesses, the ESET Cyber Security Awareness Training campaign was created in conjunction with D'Rozario & Partners (DZRP) and ran for 10 weeks in the U.S. market, ending on May 31.

Cybersecurity remains one of the biggest challenges for small and medium-sized businesses and employees are often considered the weakest link when it comes to preventing data breaches. ESET sought to shed light on this issue with a multi-channel advertising campaign that raised awareness of cybersecurity and employee error in a fun and relatable way, and is now continuing the message of that campaign with a phishing derby.

"Many SMBs believe that they are not a prime target of bad actors, but almost 30 percent of cyberattacks involve small businesses," said Brent McCarty, president of ESET. "Our ad campaign used a lighthearted message to convey these facts to those companies, make them understand the cybersecurity threat is real, and emphasize that a data breach can occur by something as simple as an employee accidentally clicking on a phishing link."

Visitors to the phishing derby landing page can take an interactive quiz to test themselves on how good they are at spotting a phishing email or link, and can also register for ESET's free training module, which was created by ESET's expert researchers and educators. The top three winners of the derby will be gifted with a MacBook Pro (first place), Bose Quiet Comfort headphones (second place) and a Sony SRS XB33 Portable Waterproof Speaker (third place). The phishing derby is available at www.esetphishingderby.com.

The ESET ad campaign was targeted predominantly toward SMB owners and IT leaders, who were able to share ESET's free and easy-to-use training resources with their staff and employees. The ads led to a dedicated landing page and portal for anyone to access the campaign materials, including "Play of the Day," shareable videos that teach employees how to be aware of cybersecurity threats, and a downloadable e-book.

The ad campaign also included:

A series of display ads and emails that asked SMB audiences who poses the biggest risk to the safety of their business and communicate the various cyber threats – such as phishing and malware – posed by attackers to companies.

Video ads that ran across social media and programmatic channels and share examples of online behaviors to avoid, demonstrating the importance of cyber awareness training for the entire company to change lasting behaviors.

For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. With solutions ranging from endpoint and mobile security to encryption, multi-factor authentication and endpoint detection and response, ESET's high-performing, easy-to-use products unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an intelligent IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This aim is backed by ESET's R&D centers worldwide, working in support of our shared future.

