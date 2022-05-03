ESET Offers SMBs 20% Off Advanced Cybersecurity for National Small Business Week

SAN DIEGO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ESET, a global leader in digital security, today announced a special promotion to celebrate National Small Business Week. To ensure that small and midsize businesses (SMBs) have the latest enterprise-level solutions to protect themselves, their customers and their partners, ESET is offering 20% off multilayered protection with ESET PROTECT Advanced, starting this week and for the remainder of 2022.

"We acknowledge and appreciate the innovation and entrepreneurship SMBs bring to the marketplace," said Brent McCarty, president of ESET North America. "Digital security is vital to the success of every small business. That is why ESET is offering a special promotion on ESET PROTECT Advanced for businesses who are an attractive target for bad actors. We also continue to release new resources on our Digital Security Guide to help SMBs stay safer and more secure online."

Just like large enterprises, small businesses handle sensitive data and payment information. They can also be seen as stepping-stones to attack large enterprises or critical infrastructure business partners. ESET PROTECT Advanced protects computers, laptops and mobile devices with the latest enterprise-level capabilities, including cloud sandbox analysis, full disk encryption and an easy-to-use management console offering real-time visibility and full reporting.

During National Small Business Week, ESET also recommends that small businesses take advantage of the many resources available at Digital Security Guide to stay up to date on new privacy and cybersecurity regulations, technologies, employee training and emerging threats. With SMBs accounting for over 50% of all breaches, according to the Verizon 2021 Data Breach Investigations Report, companies can also learn why bad actors target them in "Unexpected Dangers for Small Businesses."

To learn more about ESET PROTECT Advanced and take advantage of these special savings for SMBs, click here. To qualify, SMBs must have 250 seats or below.

About ESET

