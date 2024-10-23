ESET Opens New North America Headquarters in San Diego

State-of-the-Art Building Emphasizes Employee Experience and Sustainability

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced the opening of its new North America headquarters in Downtown San Diego. Representing a significant milestone in the company's growth, the state-of-the-art facility will support over 200 North American local and remote employees. The opening was celebrated at the new headquarters – bringing together ESET's community partners, building and construction partners, ESET's global leadership and local employees.

"Our new San Diego office is not just a place to work, it's a space where our employees can thrive," said Ryan Grant, SVP of Sales and Marketing at ESET North America. "Our goal was to create a distinctly different environment from working at home, which meant that every decision – from the floorplan to the furniture – was guided by our desire to create a dynamic and sustainable workplace for our teams. At the same time, we have built a collaborative environment for our channel partners, business customers and local community partners to convene and tackle tomorrow's greatest cybersecurity threats and solutions. In fact, we recently held our first event in the new space with #LatinaGeeks – offering a Cybersecurity Certification Workshop that trained 37 San Diegans."

Located down the street from ESET's former location in Little Italy, ESET's new 655 W Broadway location was selected to allow employees to maintain their connections to the vibrant waterfront area and Little Italy, which offer healthy eating and easily accessible public transportation options, including the COASTER Commuter Rail, Coronado Ferry, the San Diego Trolley, and the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System. With a commitment to minimizing environmental impact, the modern 24,000-square-foot office boasts a Platinum LEED and Energy Star Gold certification as well as a 2-star Fitwel rating, which incorporates more than 55 evidence-based design and operational strategies that enhance buildings by addressing a broad range of health behaviors and risks.

From site selection to décor, ESET prioritized a landfill-neutral strategy and ethically sourced materials, aligning with the company's net zero 2050 sustainability goals. ESET partnered with local vendors like bkm OfficeWorks to design modular office systems, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional stick-built offices, which give employees the flexibility to quickly change the office configuration if desired. The office comes with an outdoor patio with an amphitheater, a full gym with an active class schedule, spaces for entertaining, stunning views and complimentary services that appeal to the modern worker. Additional partners who helped bring ESET's vision to life for the new headquarters included Hughes Marino, WareMalcomb and Back's Construction.

"At ESET we are committed to making a difference, not only in the cyber world, but in the everyday lives of the communities where we operate," added Grant. "We have an established history of local engagement and cybersecurity awareness in San Diego, and this was a key factor in our decision to double down on our San Diego presence. ESET is a proud partner of a number of local foundations – from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego and Promises2Kids to San Diego Police Foundation's SafetyNet program – where we have supported programs to close cybersecurity education gaps and ensure San Diegans are able to defend against bad actors. We are also active members of San Diego's Cyber Center of Excellence (CCOE) where we work to educate local SMBs and are involved in programs to grow the regional cyber economy."

As the cybersecurity industry struggles with an ongoing talent shortage and slow progress toward diversity, ESET's efforts are making a difference in San Diego and across its offices. While recent (ISC)2 industry research puts the percentage of women in the cybersecurity workforce at 24%, ESET North America has made impressive strides to hire and foster diversity at all levels with a workforce that is 37% women and a leadership team that is 39% women. To support this, the company has developed mentorship programs and expanded Women of the Workforce groups aimed at supporting women in their careers, encouraging advancement and promoting work-life balance. ESET also launched the Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship in 2016 to help close the gap in STEM – awarding multiple scholarships each year to women in the U.S. and Canada. To date, 26 recipients have been awarded and the program has continued to expand to other ESET global offices, including Australia, United Kingdom and Singapore.

